Chris Stapleton's 'All-American Road Show' making a Pittsburgh area stop

Award-winning country musician Chris Stapleton will bring his “All-American Road Show” to KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Aug. 10, with special guest openers Margot Price and The Marcus King Band.

Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 via stapletonfanclub.com .

Citicard members will have access to purchase presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 through 10 p.m. Jan. 31 through citiprivatepass.com .

Public ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Feb 1 at livenation.com .

Stapleton is nominated in three categories at the 61st Grammy Awards, for Best Country Album (“From A Room: Volume 2”), Best Country Solo Performance (“Millionaire”) and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his performance on Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something.”

Last year, Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year (for the fourth straight year), Single of the Year and Song of the Year (both for “Broken Halos”).

He’s also walked away with CMA, Academy of Country Music and previous Grammy awards.

Released in 2017 on Mercury Records Nashville, “From A Room: Volume 2” takes its name from Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A (the capital “A” in “From A Room”), where it was recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb.

Along with Stapleton on vocals and guitar and Cobb on acoustic guitar, the album features Morgane Stapleton on harmony vocals as well as longtime band-members J.T. Cure on bass and Derek Mixon on drums.

Details: chrisstapleton.com

