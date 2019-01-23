Saint Vincent College continues concert series season with violinist

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 47 th season of the Saint Vincent College Concert Series continues on Jan. 26, when renowned violinist Hye-Jin Kim will perform at 7 p.m. in the Robert S. Carey Student Center’s Performing Arts Center on the Unity campus.

Accompanying Kim will be pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute.

A native of Seoul, Korea, Kim has performed extensively as soloist, recitalist and chamber musician since winning first prize at the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin competition at the age of 19, and a subsequent win at the Concert Artists Guild International Competition.

She has performed as a soloist with major orchestras and in venues worldwide, and has served as a cultural representative for Korea in Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan through concerts and outreach engagements.

She also has appeared in a number of notable chamber music festivals, including Marlboro, Ravinia, Four Seasons, Music from Angel Fire, Seoul Spring, Bridgehampton and Music in the Vineyards festivals.

Kim is frequently presented in master classes throughout the U.S., and is currently associate professor of violin at East Carolina University, where she founded and directs the East Carolina Summer Chamber Music Institute.

Kim entered the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia at age 14, and earned her master’s degree at the New England Conservatory. A member of the Cooperstown Quartet, her debut CD, “From the Homeland,” is available on CAG Records and features works by Debussy, Smetana, Sibelius and Janacek.

Jokubaviciute, a native of Lithuania, is a renowned chamber artist and has served on the faculty at the Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Va., the Curtis Summerfest in Philadelphia and Kneisel Hall in Blue Hill, Maine.

Tickets are $26, with those 12 and under admitted free with adult admission, and will be available at the door one hour before the concert. A free meet-and-greet reception with the performers will follow.

Details: 724-805-2177 or concertseries.stvincent.edu

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.