Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Saint Vincent College continues concert series season with violinist

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 1:54 p.m.
Violinist Hye-Jin Kim will perform in the Saint Vincent College Concert Series on Jan. 26.
Submitted
Violinist Hye-Jin Kim will perform in the Saint Vincent College Concert Series on Jan. 26.

Updated 17 hours ago

The 47 th season of the Saint Vincent College Concert Series continues on Jan. 26, when renowned violinist Hye-Jin Kim will perform at 7 p.m. in the Robert S. Carey Student Center’s Performing Arts Center on the Unity campus.

Accompanying Kim will be pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute.

A native of Seoul, Korea, Kim has performed extensively as soloist, recitalist and chamber musician since winning first prize at the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin competition at the age of 19, and a subsequent win at the Concert Artists Guild International Competition.

She has performed as a soloist with major orchestras and in venues worldwide, and has served as a cultural representative for Korea in Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan through concerts and outreach engagements.

She also has appeared in a number of notable chamber music festivals, including Marlboro, Ravinia, Four Seasons, Music from Angel Fire, Seoul Spring, Bridgehampton and Music in the Vineyards festivals.

Kim is frequently presented in master classes throughout the U.S., and is currently associate professor of violin at East Carolina University, where she founded and directs the East Carolina Summer Chamber Music Institute.

Kim entered the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia at age 14, and earned her master’s degree at the New England Conservatory. A member of the Cooperstown Quartet, her debut CD, “From the Homeland,” is available on CAG Records and features works by Debussy, Smetana, Sibelius and Janacek.

Jokubaviciute, a native of Lithuania, is a renowned chamber artist and has served on the faculty at the Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Va., the Curtis Summerfest in Philadelphia and Kneisel Hall in Blue Hill, Maine.

Tickets are $26, with those 12 and under admitted free with adult admission, and will be available at the door one hour before the concert. A free meet-and-greet reception with the performers will follow.

Details: 724-805-2177 or concertseries.stvincent.edu

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me