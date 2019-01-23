Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Jackie Evancho, a child star no more, reflects on her 'journey'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 2:00 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Pittsburgh’s singing sweetheart Jackie Evancho is all grown up — and she’s a Pittsburgher no longer.

In a lengthy Facebook post today, the platinum-selling singer said she was using the new year, turning 18, moving to New York City and especially returning to NBC for “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” as an occasion to reflect on her life so far and on a healing journey she’s undertaken.

The post says “the reason I wanted to do the show was to walk onto that stage as a young woman and show the world I am no longer a child.”

Apparently, it hasn’t always been easy to be the little girl with the big, operatic voice. She was only 10 when she placed second in 2010 in the fifth season of “America’s Got Talent.”

With the release that year of her holiday EP, “O Holy Night,” Evancho became the best-selling debut artist of 2010, the youngest Top 10 debut artist in U.S. history and the youngest solo artist ever to go platinum in the United States.

More recently, she sang the national anthem at the inauguration of President Trump and became the youngest person to perform a concert series at New York’s storied jazz club, the Cafe Carlyle. She also continues to tour and record.

That early success and fame has led to a life of contrasts, she says on Facebook, being in the spotlight but also lonely, giving up aspects of a normal life for an extraordinary one.

She credits her parents for making good decisions for her, but also says, “Through the years I have developed some flaws and battled some demons, from being sheltered from aspects of a ‘normal’ child’s life. I am extremely awkward and shy around those my age. I trust absolutely no one unless they are family or have passed through years of my life without hurting me in some way. There is also a sadness in me from growing up basically alone.”

As she’s followed her passion for singing, there also have been men with ulterior motives, fear of stalkers, public scrutiny and social isolation.

The Facebook post ends on a high note, though, with the Pine Township native saying she’s now “steering my own ship” and looking forward “to a bright future.”

Underscoring the theme of metamorphosis is the accompanying photo of Evancho — obviously a little girl no more — on a rooftop with the New York City skyline in the distance, in thigh-high boots and oversized sweater.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

In a Jan. 23 Facebook post, singer and Pine Township native Jackie Evancho reflects on her journey from young singing sensation to adult.In a Jan. 23 Facebook post, singer and Pine Township native Jackie Evancho reflects on her journey from young singing sensation to adult.
Facebook
In a Jan. 23 Facebook post, singer and Pine Township native Jackie Evancho reflects on her journey from young singing sensation to adult.In a Jan. 23 Facebook post, singer and Pine Township native Jackie Evancho reflects on her journey from young singing sensation to adult.
Jackie Evancho sings the national anthem on Jan. 20, 2017, at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., following President Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.
AFP/Getty Images
Jackie Evancho sings the national anthem on Jan. 20, 2017, at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., following President Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me