Music

John Mayer bringing 2019 world tour to Pittsburgh

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 10:15 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Musician John Mayer will bring his 2019 world tour to Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on July 28.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning at noon Feb. 1 through Ticketmaster.com

American Express card members can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 through 10 p.m. Jan. 31.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 29. Fans can sign up at JohnMayer.com for exclusive access.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check laneone.com for details.

Two pairs of front row tickets, each with a pre-show meet and greet with Mayer, will be auctioned off for every concert in North America. All proceeds will go to benefit the Back to You Fund and other associated charities.

Mayer, a Grammy-winning artist, is known for hits including last year’s “New Light,” “Gravity,” “Love on

the Weekend,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” “Your Body Is a

Wonderland” and more.

In addition to his solo world tour, Mayer is again touring North America with Dead and Company, featuring Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, along with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

Mayer has earned a record seven U.S. No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, the most for any solo artist. In 2018, he released the Gold-certified “New Light,” while working on his eighth solo album, the follow-up to 2017’s critically acclaimed “The Search for Everything.”

Last year Mayer launched “Current Mood,” his Instagram Live show on Sundays.

Details: johnmayer.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

