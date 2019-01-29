Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

New Swing X-perience bringing horn-infused party to Latrobe pub

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 9:33 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Neon Swing X-perience will celebrate Groundhog Day with a performance at Four Seasons Brewing Co. and Pub in Latrobe.

The joint will be jumpin’ from 8 to 11 p.m. at 745 Lloyd Ave. Extension.

Since 1998, the Pittsburgh-based ensemble has been playing “retro-inspired horn-infused party music, (a) raucous modernization of multiple influences all rooted in the big bands of the 1930s and 1940s,” its website says.

The band is dedicated to updating and preserving American music genres like swing, hot jazz, blues, rockabilly and horn rock. Its music includes both original and cover tunes.

Neon Swing has a monthly residency at the NOLA on the Square jazz club in Pittsburgh’s Market Square.

The group has performed across the United States at venues including New York City’s Central Park, the Derby in Hollywood and the Viva Las Vegas rockabilly festival.

The band has opened for noted acts like Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Reverend Horton Heat, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and the Max Weinberg Big Band and has performed at events with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Jerry Lee Lewis, the Jive Aces and Eddie Money.

Four Seasons offers a variety of beers brewed on site, a limited menu and live music on most Friday and Saturday evenings.

Details: 724-520-4111 or fsbrewing.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

