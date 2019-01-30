Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra presents Valentine's weekend concert

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 9:33 a.m.
Violinist Chee-Yun will perform during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s Feb. 16 concert.
Submitted
Violinist Chee-Yun will perform during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s Feb. 16 concert.

Updated 46 minutes ago

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra presents a Valentine’s weekend performance, “Heart Strings,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.

Bartók’s “Romanian Folk Dances” will be followed by Chee-Yun performing Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto,” and the evening concludes with Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 4.”

Violinist Chee-Yun has performed on five continents. She is a winner of the Young Concert Artists International Auditions and a recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant. Orchestral highlights include her tours of the U.S. with the San Francisco Symphony under Michael Tilson Thomas and Japan with the NHK Symphony.

Chee-Yun plays a violin made by Francesco Ruggieri in 1669. The instrument is rumored to have been buried with a previous owner for 200 years and has been profiled by the Washington Post .

She has performed frequently on National Public Radio’s “Performance Today” and on “A Prairie Home Companion,” Public Radio International and numerous syndicated and local radio programs across the world.

Her first public performance was at age eight in her native Seoul, Korea, after she won the grand prize of the Korean Times Competition. At 13, she came to the U.S. and was invited to perform with the New York Philharmonic.

The symphony’s artistic director Daniel Meyer will conduct the evening’s performance.

Tickets range from $15-$60 and will be available at the door, or can be purchased by calling 724-837-1850 or at westmorelandsymphony.org .

Student rush tickets at door are $5 with valid ID.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me