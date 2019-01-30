Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra presents Valentine's weekend concert

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra presents a Valentine’s weekend performance, “Heart Strings,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.

Bartók’s “Romanian Folk Dances” will be followed by Chee-Yun performing Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto,” and the evening concludes with Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 4.”

Violinist Chee-Yun has performed on five continents. She is a winner of the Young Concert Artists International Auditions and a recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant. Orchestral highlights include her tours of the U.S. with the San Francisco Symphony under Michael Tilson Thomas and Japan with the NHK Symphony.

Chee-Yun plays a violin made by Francesco Ruggieri in 1669. The instrument is rumored to have been buried with a previous owner for 200 years and has been profiled by the Washington Post .

She has performed frequently on National Public Radio’s “Performance Today” and on “A Prairie Home Companion,” Public Radio International and numerous syndicated and local radio programs across the world.

Her first public performance was at age eight in her native Seoul, Korea, after she won the grand prize of the Korean Times Competition. At 13, she came to the U.S. and was invited to perform with the New York Philharmonic.

The symphony’s artistic director Daniel Meyer will conduct the evening’s performance.

Tickets range from $15-$60 and will be available at the door, or can be purchased by calling 724-837-1850 or at westmorelandsymphony.org .

Student rush tickets at door are $5 with valid ID.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.