Sammy Hagar and his band coming to Pittsburgh's Highmark Stadium

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sammy Hagar and The Circle have a June 5 date at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Tickets from $55 to $95.50 go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at 412-325-7241, ticketmaster.com and highmarkstadium.com . They also will be available 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the venue box office, 510 W. Station Square Drive.

Local presale for the show will be 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 14 with the passcode “TRUSTFUNDBABY.”

All ticket purchases include a copy of Sammy Hagar and The Circle’s newest album, “Space Between,” set for release on May 10.

Songs on “Space Between” explore concepts of money, greed, enlightenment and truth. The first single is called “Trust Fund Baby.”

Sometimes called the Red Rocker, Hagar gained fame in the 1970s singing with the hard rock band Montrose. Stints as a solo artist and lead singer for Van Halen followed. Hits from Hagar’s tenure with Van Halen include “Finish What Ya Started,” “Best of Both Worlds,” “Love Walks In” and “Why Can’t This Be Love?”

Joining Hagar in The Circle are bassist Michael Anthony, also a Van Halen alumnus; drummer Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham; and guitarist Vic Johnson, who has played with the BusBoys and Hagar’s old band, the Waboritas.

Attendees at the Highmark Stadium show, beginning at 7 p.m., can expect to hear career-spanning hits from Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and The Waboritas and Led Zeppelin.

Special guest will be Night Ranger.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.