Music

Westmoreland Symphony's young artist competition winners to perform

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, 3:57 p.m.
Brian Lee, a Penn Middle School eighth-grader, performs during the 2017 Tribune-Review Young Artists Competition Winners’ Recital at Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg. The event was co-presented by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Seton Hill University.The 2019 Tribune-Review Young Artists Competition Winners’ recital is set for Feb. 10 in the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg. Here, Penn Middle School eighth-grader Brian Lee performs during the 2017 recital.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
The 2019 Westmoreland Symphony Tribune-Review Young Artists Competition Winners’ Recital will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.

The following performers will present pieces chosen by the judges from their audition programs:

Level I – up to Grade 9

Instrumental

First place – Connor Canobbio, tenor sax (Franklin Regional High School, teacher Jim Sheppard)

Second place – Lawrence Liu, flute (Dorseyville Middle School, teacher Dan Parasky)

Third place – Ariana Aranovich, violin (Sloan Elementary School, teacher Ramona Coppage)

Honorable Mention – Juliana Matteo, harp (Penn-Trafford Middle School, teacher Sara Magill); and Megan Shaw, clarinet (Franklin Regional High School, teacher Lisa Thackrah)

Piano

First place – Hannah Zheng (Franklin Regional Middle School, teacher Tatyana Gelman)

Second place – Michael Matthews (Franklin Regional Middle School, teacher Jacqueline Herbein)

Third place – Bryan Li (Franklin Regional Middle School, teacher Tatyana Gelman)

Honorable Mention – Michelle Yan (Sloan Elementary, teacher Tatyana Gelman)

Level II – Grades 10-12

Instrumental

First place – Gracie Zielinski, violin (Kiski Area High School, teacher Lorien Hart)

Second place – Julia Rostcheck, piccolo (Franklin Regional High School, teacher Dan Parasky)

Third place – Mia Heron, flute (Franklin Regional High School, teacher Dan Parasky)

Honorable Mention – Ben Hopkins, violin (Franklin Regional High School, teacher Doug Bevan); and Audrey Lawrence, flute (Plum Senior High School, teacher Dan Parasky)

Piano

Second place – Nathaniel Gaut (Wilson Hill Academy online, teacher Levi Graft)

The event is co-presented by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Seton Hill.

On Feb. 3, 19 finalists competed for cash prizes and a chance to perform in the Winners’ Recital. Finals judges were Edward Kuh, Jr., Sean Neukom and Sarah Steranka.

Preliminary judges were Christine Loughran and Rosalind Stack.

The competition, in existence since the 1980s, is open to students who reside or take their private music lessons in Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

Details: 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

