Westmoreland Symphony's young artist competition winners to perform
Updated 4 hours ago
The 2019 Westmoreland Symphony Tribune-Review Young Artists Competition Winners’ Recital will take place at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
The following performers will present pieces chosen by the judges from their audition programs:
Level I – up to Grade 9
Instrumental
First place – Connor Canobbio, tenor sax (Franklin Regional High School, teacher Jim Sheppard)
Second place – Lawrence Liu, flute (Dorseyville Middle School, teacher Dan Parasky)
Third place – Ariana Aranovich, violin (Sloan Elementary School, teacher Ramona Coppage)
Honorable Mention – Juliana Matteo, harp (Penn-Trafford Middle School, teacher Sara Magill); and Megan Shaw, clarinet (Franklin Regional High School, teacher Lisa Thackrah)
Piano
First place – Hannah Zheng (Franklin Regional Middle School, teacher Tatyana Gelman)
Second place – Michael Matthews (Franklin Regional Middle School, teacher Jacqueline Herbein)
Third place – Bryan Li (Franklin Regional Middle School, teacher Tatyana Gelman)
Honorable Mention – Michelle Yan (Sloan Elementary, teacher Tatyana Gelman)
Level II – Grades 10-12
Instrumental
First place – Gracie Zielinski, violin (Kiski Area High School, teacher Lorien Hart)
Second place – Julia Rostcheck, piccolo (Franklin Regional High School, teacher Dan Parasky)
Third place – Mia Heron, flute (Franklin Regional High School, teacher Dan Parasky)
Honorable Mention – Ben Hopkins, violin (Franklin Regional High School, teacher Doug Bevan); and Audrey Lawrence, flute (Plum Senior High School, teacher Dan Parasky)
Piano
Second place – Nathaniel Gaut (Wilson Hill Academy online, teacher Levi Graft)
The event is co-presented by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Seton Hill.
On Feb. 3, 19 finalists competed for cash prizes and a chance to perform in the Winners’ Recital. Finals judges were Edward Kuh, Jr., Sean Neukom and Sarah Steranka.
Preliminary judges were Christine Loughran and Rosalind Stack.
The competition, in existence since the 1980s, is open to students who reside or take their private music lessons in Westmoreland and Fayette counties.
Details: 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.