Sybarite5 blends chamber music with rock for Carnegie Music Hall performance
New York-based Sybarite5 showcases musicians whose classical string techniques include a repertoire from David Bowie and Radiohead to Led Zeppelin, as they create their own chamber music performance.
Musicians Sami Meridinian and Sarah Whitney, violins; Angela Pickett, viola; Laura Metcalf, cello; and Louis Levitt, bass, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Carnegie Music Hall, 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland.
Dubbed the “Millennial Kronos ,” the quintet’s debut album, “Disturb the Silence,” reached Billboard’s Top 10.
The Pittsburgh concert will feature work from the group’s latest album, “Outliers,” which includes all new works from American composers. It’s described as a celebration of works written by Sybarite5’s favorite composers mixed with music from friends they’ve made while traveling the world performing.
Tickets are $42 and $50.
Details: 412-624-4129 or chambermusicpittsburgh.org
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.