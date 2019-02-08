Ariana Grande releases new album, leaves fans speculating about meaning of lyrics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fans won’t see Ariana Grande at the Grammys this weekend, but they’ve got plenty of new music from the pop star to fill the void.

Grande released her latest album “thank u, next” at midnight on Friday, and people are already speculating about the meaning of some of her fresh lyrics.

Some believe her new song “Ghostin’” is about her former fiancé Pete Davidson, whom she broke up with October several months after they got engaged, and her late ex Mac Miller , who died in September.

“I know you hear me when I cry,” she sings. “I try to hold it in at night.”

The song continues, “Look at the cards that we’ve been dealt / If you were anybody else / Probably wouldn’t last a day.”

Fans were quick to share their interpretation of the song on social media.

“i feel like ghostin is ab apologizing to pete for being w him before fully moving on from her relationship w mac :(,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another tweeted, “ghostin is … … ..the fact that it’s about mac and she feels bad for crying cause she’s hurting pete … the whole concept … .i’m crying way more than i should.”

Grande tweeted last month that the song is about “feeling badly for the person you’re with bc you love somebody else. feeling badly bc he can tell he can’t compare … . and how i should be ghosting him.”

The 25-year-old singer names Davidson in her song “thank u, next” — released in November — and sings she’s “so thankful” for him. She also refers to Miller as an “angel” in that song.

The new album features 12 songs, including “thank u, next” and her latest single “7 Rings.”

It comes just six months after her previous album, “Sweetener.”

Grande also released a surprise music video on Friday for “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” the final song on her new album. The video stars “Riverdale” actor Charles Melton as the man she’s trying to win over.

The singer confirmed Thursday that she won’t be attending the Grammys on Sunday and indicated it was due to a disagreement with the award show’s producer Ken Ehrlich over what song she’d perform.

“i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” she tweeted. “i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”