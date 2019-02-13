Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

PSO brings the romance this Valentine's weekend

Mark Kanny | Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, 12:03 a.m.
Emanuel Ax
Emanuel Ax

Updated 21 hours ago

A perfectly apt concert program for Valentine’s Day weekend, which culminates in a setting of “Romeo and Juliet,” will also exemplify another type of love.

The Russian romantic composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky was active when many of his colleagues were working to establish a Russian style for concert music. Tchaikovsky, however also loved westernEuropean music – above all Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Manfred Honeck will conduct the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra at Feb. 15-17 concerts at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Hall. The program is Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17, and Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Emanuel Ax will also play a “PSO 360” concert without orchestra on Feb. 15 at Heinz Hall, at which the audience will sit on stage with the pianist.

“Tchaikovsky’s wrote his Serenade for String because he wanted to follow Mozart’s style,” says Honeck. “It’s not only the title ‘serenade,’ which Mozart used many times. It’s also the Viennese classical forms, which he learned from Mozart and Beethoven.”

The serenade was composed in 1880 and shows how Tchaikovsky made the older forms his own. The introduction to the first movement not only reappears to be the conclusion of the first movement. It also returns in the finale. But Tchaikovsky also incorporated Russian folk music. And the Serenade has one of this composer’s most beautiful waltzes, which given his ballets is saying a lot.

“I wrote (the serenade) from inner compulsion,” commented the composer. “This is a piece from the heart and so, I venture to say, it does not lack artistic worth.”

Honek says he doesn’t know any piece by Tchaikovsky that doesn’t have a love theme or love element.

“His melodies always touch you because he has such a feeling for human emotions,” says the conductor. “For me, Tchaikovsky is the most emotional Russian composer.”

One of Mozart’s loveliest piano concertos will follow the sereande. Honeck is particularly glad to be performing it with Ax.

“He is one of the most perfect pianists who is able to achieve sensitivity on the piano,” says Honeck. “I am always impressed with his way of touching the music. He never violates the piano and achieves a singing element. It is always a great experience, an emotional experience. to see this humble person play, always true to himself. And he’s a good friend of ours and of the symphony.”

Tchaikovsky wrote his overture-fantasy “Romeo and Juliet” when a young composer, and at the suggestion of an older colleague. The elements which correspond to the William Shakespeare’s play are easy to recognize. The slow introduction portrays Friar Lawrence. The ensuing rapid music represents the conflict between the Montagues and the Capulets. Later in the piece this music will pick up cymbals on off-beats, imitating the clang of swords. The love theme is one of Tchaikovsky’s most inspired melodies, and is shrewdly shaped with room for soaring climaxes. The piece ends with the lovers’ deaths and Friar Lawrence’s final comment.

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me