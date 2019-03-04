Ben Folds and Violent Femmes announce Stage AE show

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Ben Folds and Violent Femmes are joining up and taking to the road this year.

The co-headlining tour is headed to Pittsburgh with a stop at Stage AE on Aug. 6.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.; the venue and the bands are also offering presale ticket chances starting Tuesday. General admission tickets are $35 ($40 day of the show) and premium seat tickets are priced at $99.

Piano rocker Ben Folds is best known for hits like “Brick,” “Rockin’ in the Suburbs,” “You Don’t Know Me” and “Still Fighting It.” His new memoir, “A Dream About Lightning Bugs. A Life Of Music And Cheap Lessons,” is set to be released in July.

Violent Femmes returned after an absence with their first album in 15 years, “We Can Do Anything.” The band is best known for its early 1980s anthem, “Blister in the Sun.”

NEW SHOW / @BenFolds & @violentfemmes, outdoors on August 6th! Tickets go on sale Friday! Presale begins Thursday with code BFVF2019 – Details: https://t.co/WOkRXIm3NJ pic.twitter.com/EMrkMFWqGH — Stage AE (@Stage_AE) March 4, 2019

Just Announced! We're touring this summer with @BenFolds.

PRESALE starts tomorrow at 10 AM local.

PASSWORD: FEMMES2019

TICKETS here: https://t.co/htYlBphndE

VIP PACKAGES here: https://t.co/c2aKHh7UM6 pic.twitter.com/SzOlQaOgtC — Violent Femmes (@violentfemmes) March 4, 2019

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.