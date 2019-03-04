Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Ben Folds and Violent Femmes announce Stage AE show | TribLIVE.com
Music

Ben Folds and Violent Femmes announce Stage AE show

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, March 4, 2019 12:34 p.m
Ben Folds.
Violent Femmes.

Ben Folds and Violent Femmes are joining up and taking to the road this year.

The co-headlining tour is headed to Pittsburgh with a stop at Stage AE on Aug. 6.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.; the venue and the bands are also offering presale ticket chances starting Tuesday. General admission tickets are $35 ($40 day of the show) and premium seat tickets are priced at $99.

Piano rocker Ben Folds is best known for hits like “Brick,” “Rockin’ in the Suburbs,” “You Don’t Know Me” and “Still Fighting It.” His new memoir, “A Dream About Lightning Bugs. A Life Of Music And Cheap Lessons,” is set to be released in July.

Violent Femmes returned after an absence with their first album in 15 years, “We Can Do Anything.” The band is best known for its early 1980s anthem, “Blister in the Sun.”

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

