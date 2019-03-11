Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Bluegrass, country star Ricky Skaggs will play the Palace on March 31 | TribLIVE.com
Music

Bluegrass, country star Ricky Skaggs will play the Palace on March 31

Patrick Varine
Monday, March 11, 2019
Getty Images
Above, bluegrass and country recording artist Ricky Skaggs.

He might describe himself as “just a country boy,” but from his days as a little kid playing on the Grand Ole Opry stage to fronting the Grammy-Award-winning Kentucky Thunder, Ricky Skaggs has made quite a mark on the music world.

He’ll bring that lifetime of pickin’ and grinnin’ to the Palace Theatre on March 31.

Before he hit his teenage years, Skaggs was sharing a stage with bluegrass legends Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs.

It wasn’t long before he was picking his way into legendary bluegrass lineups like the early incarnation of J.D. Crowe & the New South, alongside heroes of the genre like Crowe, Tony Rice and Bobby Slone.

Skaggs struck out on his own and blazed a path that includes 15 Grammy Awards, a dozen Grammy-nominated albums dating back to 1998 and 11 Billboard No. 1 songs on the country charts.

Tickets for the March 31 show range from $38 to $90 and can be purchased online at ThePalaceTheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

