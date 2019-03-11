Bluegrass, country star Ricky Skaggs will play the Palace on March 31

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

He might describe himself as “just a country boy,” but from his days as a little kid playing on the Grand Ole Opry stage to fronting the Grammy-Award-winning Kentucky Thunder, Ricky Skaggs has made quite a mark on the music world.

He’ll bring that lifetime of pickin’ and grinnin’ to the Palace Theatre on March 31.

Before he hit his teenage years, Skaggs was sharing a stage with bluegrass legends Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs.

It wasn’t long before he was picking his way into legendary bluegrass lineups like the early incarnation of J.D. Crowe & the New South, alongside heroes of the genre like Crowe, Tony Rice and Bobby Slone.

Skaggs struck out on his own and blazed a path that includes 15 Grammy Awards, a dozen Grammy-nominated albums dating back to 1998 and 11 Billboard No. 1 songs on the country charts.

Tickets for the March 31 show range from $38 to $90 and can be purchased online at ThePalaceTheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .