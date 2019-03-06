Bush and Live bringing their joint summer tour to Pittsburgh

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Seminal 1990s rock bands Live and Bush will co-headline this summer’s “The ALT-IMATE Tour,” celebrating the 25th anniversary of their respective landmark albums, “Throwing Copper” and “Sixteen Stone.”

The tour includes an Aug. 25 date at Stage AE in Pittsburgh.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 15 at livenation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets from 10 a.m. March 12 to 10 p.m. March 14 through Citi’s Private Pass program at citiprivatepass.com.

Artist pre-sales are available now through 10 p.m. March 14 at bushofficial.com or freaks4live.com.

The hits-packed road show will hit arenas and outdoor amphitheaters in 33 cities across the country, kicking off June 6 in Mashantucket, Conn., and wrapping up Sept. 8 in Rochester, Mich.

“The wealth and depth of songs from both bands should provide a great night of music,” says Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

“I know the fans are going to get one hell of a show,” Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk adds.

Released in 1994 and fueled by No. 1 singles “Lightning Crashes,” “Selling the Drama,” “Glycerine,” “Comedown” and “Machinehead,” the albums “Throwing Copper” and “Sixteen Stone” sold more than 20 million albums combined. Both were spotlighted on Rolling Stone’s list, “1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative’s Greatest Year.”

“With ‘Throwing Copper,’ we were taking on big things with a big sound. Love, truth, birth, death, philosophy, religion, spirituality … we were asking the perennial questions and poking around for answers with this massive and dynamic sound,” Kowalczyk says. “It attracted people from all over the world. We were inviting them to imagine that rock and roll could be a valid forum for exploring these types of things.”

“‘Sixteen Stone’ propelled us onto the musical landscape,” says Rossdale. “Those songs have found a way into the soundtrack of people’s lives and that is the highest compliment available.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .