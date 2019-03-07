Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Christina Aguilera to receive honor from Human Rights Campaign as ‘LGBTQ icon’ | TribLIVE.com
Music

Christina Aguilera to receive honor from Human Rights Campaign as ‘LGBTQ icon’

Associated Press
Associated Press | Thursday, March 7, 2019 10:31 a.m
847495_web1_gtr-Xtina-030819
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Christina Aguilera attends the Harper’s BAZAAR “ICONS by Carine Roitfeld” party at The Plaza in New York. The nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization is honoring Aguilera with its Ally for Equality award. The Human Rights Campaign announced Thursday, March 7, 2019, the six-time Grammy-winning singer is a true “LGBTQ icon” who uses her platform to “share a message of hope and inspiration” to those who have been marginalized.

WASHINGTON — The nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization is honoring Christina Aguilera with its Ally for Equality award.

The Human Rights Campaign announced Thursday the six-time Grammy-winning singer is a true “LGBTQ icon” who uses her platform to “share a message of hope and inspiration” to those who have been marginalized.

The group says the 38-year-old has raised money to fight HIV/AIDS, advocated marriage equality and spoken out against LGBTQ bullying. The group says Aguilera’s 2002 single “Beautiful” is an empowering LGBTQ anthem.

Aguilera will be honored at the group’s dinner in Los Angeles on March 30.

At the same event, the Human Rights Campaign will present its national leadership award to Yeardley Smith. The actress and producer is best known as the voice of Lisa Simpson.

