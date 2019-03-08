Country music star Jamey Johnson plays the Palace April 5

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A mountain of a man with a big mane of hair and a deep, drawling voice, Jamey Johnson will bring his country music to Greensburg’s Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., for a 7:30 p.m. April 5 concert.

Special guests for the show will be announced.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

A limited amount of reserved Gold Circle seats will be available for $65.75. Remaining seats will be available for $55.75 and $45.75. Presale begins March 12 via Ticketfly.com with the password “PALACE.” Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon March 13.

Singer-songwriter Johnson has been nominated for a Grammy 11 times, and has twice won Song of the Year Awards from both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music.

The winners are “Give It Away” and “In Color.”

His 2008 album, “That Lonesome Song,” is certified platinum for one million in sales, and his 2010 ambitious double album, “The Guitar Song,” holds gold certification.

The Alabama native released his fifth studio album, a tribute project to the late songwriter Hank Cochran, in 2012. The Grammy-nominated “Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran,” pairs him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard. The Nashville Scene’s 13th annual Country Music Critics’ Poll named it best album in 2013. That same poll gave “The Guitar Song” best album and named Johnson best male vocalist, best songwriter and artist of the year in 2011.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .