Country music star Toby Keith schedules fall Pittsburgh concert

Country music star Toby Keith will play Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sept. 27.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 at 412-325-7241, ticketmaster.com and highmarkstadium.com. Tickets also will be available from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the venue box office, 510 W. Station Square Drive.

Local pre-sale will be 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 28 with the passcode “SOLOCUP.”

General admission field tickets will be $59, with reserved seats priced at $69-$79. Gold circle tickets will be $150, with any remaining at showtime going for $99.

A special guest will be announced later for the 7 p.m. show. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

At the end of 2018, Keith celebrated the 25th anniversary of his debut No. 1 single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” with the re-release of his self-titled 1993 debut album and events in Nashville, including two shows at the historic Grand Ole Opry and a performance at the Nashville Symphony Ball, where he received the Harmony Award.

Keith’s song, “Don’t Let The Old Man In,” was featured in Clint Eastwood’s recent movie, “The Mule.”

Keith’s albums have sold more than 40 million copies. He has been honored with the Academy of Country Music’s Career Achievement honor, Poet’s Award and Entertainer of the Year award in back-to-back years.

His popular single, “Red Solo Cup,” has received more than 50 million views and was named ACM 2012 Video of the Year.

