Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton lead ACM nominations

NASHVILLE — Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay lead the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards with six nominations each while Grammy album of the year winner Kacey Musgraves comes in with five nominations.

Reba McEntire, who is hosting the show for a record 16th time, announced the nominees in top categories on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday.

The top category, entertainer of the year, is all male for the second year in a row, which includes Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban. And Musgraves is the sole female artist in the album of the year category along with Stapleton, Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, and Dan + Shay.

Dan + Shay — the duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney — could make good on their first Grammy win for country song of the year for “Tequila,” which has earned them three nominations as a duo at the ACMs. They are also nominated for vocal duo of the year, album of the year for their self-titled release and musical event of the year for a duet with Kelly Clarkson. Dan Smyers, a Pittsburgh-area native and a Carnegie Mellon University graduate, earned four individual nominations for his work as a producer and songwriter.

The ACMs will air April 7 on CBS from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

Stapleton is nominated twice as producer and artist for album of the year for “From A Room: Volume 2,” which he won last year for “From A Room: Volume 1.” He also seeks to win his second consecutive male artist of the year trophy and is nominated twice for song of the year for “Broken Halos,” for which he is also nominated as a producer.

Musgraves beat out the biggest-selling albums of the year by Cardi B and Drake for album of the year at this year’s Grammy Awards, but her lack of airplay meant she missed out on a single of the year nomination at the ACMs. She won four total Grammys this year, including best country album and best country song.

She is nominated twice as producer and artist for album of the year for “Golden Hour,” and twice for song of the year for “Space Cowboy,” which only reached top 30 on Billboard’s Hot Country chart. She’s also nominated for female artist of the year.

Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Bebe Rexha also had four nominations each.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

Lanco

Runaway June

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay (produced by Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers and Matt Dragstrem)

Desperate Man, Eric Church (produced by Jay Joyce and Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

From A Room, Vol. 2, Chris Stapleton (produced by Dave Cobb and Chris Stapleton)

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves (produced by Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian and Kacey Musgraves)

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley (produced by Ross Copperman, Jon Randal Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

Single Record of the Year

“Down to the Honkytonk,” Jake Owen (produced by Joey Moi)

“Heaven,” Kane Brown (produced by Dann Huff and Polow da Don)

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line (produced by Wishire for Rock the Soul Entertainment)

“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan (produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens)

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay (produced by Scott Hendricks and Dan Smyers)

Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift (produced by Roger Hunt, directed by Anthony Mandler)

“Burn Out,” Midland (produced by Ben Skipworth, directed by TK McKamy and Cameron Duddy)

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne (produced by Nate Eggert, directed by Wes Edwards)

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson (produced by Ben Skipworth, directed by Jeff Venable)

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne (produced by April Kimbrell, directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver)

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay (produced by Christen Pinkston, directed by Patrick Tracy)

Song of the Year

Cole Swindell, “Break Up in the End” (Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite)

Chris Stapleton, “Broken Halos” (Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton)

Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be” (David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha)

Kacey Musgraves, “Space Cowboy” (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)

Dan + Shay, “Tequila” (Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers)

Russell Dickerson, “Yours” (Casey Brown, Russell Dickerson, Parker Welling)

Music Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne (produced by Ross Copperman, Jon Randal Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert (produced by Michael Knox)

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy feat. Kenny Chesney (produced by Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney and David Lee Murphy)

“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay feat. Kelly Clarkson (produced by Scott Hendricks and Dan Smyers)

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line (produced by Wilshire for Rock the Soul Entertainment)

Songwriter of the Year