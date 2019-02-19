David Crosby to play the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

David Crosby, a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, will appear June 2 in the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show in the venue at 510 E 10th Ave, Munhall.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at 877-4-FLY-TIX, ticketfly.com and librarymusichall.com.

Tickets are $49 and $59. Limited Gold Circle seating will be available for $70.

Venue presale will be 10 a.m-10 p.m. Feb. 21 with the passcode “MUSICHALL.”

Songs penned by Crosby include “Guinnevere” and “Wooden Ships” for CSN and “Almost Cut My Hair” for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Joining Crosby for the music hall date will be five musical friends, known as the Skytrails Band. Members include James Raymond on keyboards, Mai Agan on bass, Steve DiStanislao on drums, Jeff Pevar on guitar and Michelle Willis on keyboards and vocals.

Crosby will perform some of the greatest hits from his long career, material from the Skytrails album and a few surprises.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .