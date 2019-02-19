Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
David Crosby to play the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall | TribLIVE.com
Music

David Crosby to play the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 1:00 p.m

David Crosby, a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, will appear June 2 in the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show in the venue at 510 E 10th Ave, Munhall.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at 877-4-FLY-TIX, ticketfly.com and librarymusichall.com.

Tickets are $49 and $59. Limited Gold Circle seating will be available for $70.

Venue presale will be 10 a.m-10 p.m. Feb. 21 with the passcode “MUSICHALL.”

Songs penned by Crosby include “Guinnevere” and “Wooden Ships” for CSN and “Almost Cut My Hair” for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Joining Crosby for the music hall date will be five musical friends, known as the Skytrails Band. Members include James Raymond on keyboards, Mai Agan on bass, Steve DiStanislao on drums, Jeff Pevar on guitar and Michelle Willis on keyboards and vocals.

Crosby will perform some of the greatest hits from his long career, material from the Skytrails album and a few surprises.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


771387_web1_gtr-liv-crosby-021919
Submitted
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby will perform on June 2 in the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.
Categories: AandE | Music
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.