Doobie Brothers ‘Takin’ it to’ UPMC Events Center | TribLIVE.com
Music

Doobie Brothers ‘Takin’ it to’ UPMC Events Center

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, March 18, 2019 2:05 p.m
The Doobie Brothers, from left, John McFee, Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons, will perform Aug. 16 at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township.

The Doobie Brothers will bring their long-established catalogue of hit music to the UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University for an Aug. 16 concert.

Current band members John McFee, Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons are expected to perform many of the band’s decades’ worth of hit songs.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 22 via livenation.com

The Doobie Brothers have sold more than 48 million albums and won four Grammy awards.

Their latest release, “Southbound,” came out in 2014 and features collaborations with Toby Keith, Blake Shelton and Brad Paisley.

Hit songs they began racking up in the mid-1970’s include “Black Water,” “China Grove,” “Listen to the Music” and “Takin it to the Streets.”

The band is writing and recording new music, according to a release.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

