Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Greensburg Salem Middle School thespians stage spring musical | TribLIVE.com
Music

Greensburg Salem Middle School thespians stage spring musical

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 1:30 a.m

About a minute ago

Due to contract regulations, Greensburg Salem Middle School is not using a particular, well-known name to advertise its spring musical.

Suffice it to say, fans of a certain popular musical will want to be in attendance, however, in order to “read all about it.”

Chorus teacher and musical director Melanie Callas says viewers can look forward to seeing a “musical about the newspaper boy strike of 1899.” That story is a rousing tale of Jack Kelly, charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teen-age newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City.

Jack gathers newsboys from across the city to stage a strike against unfair conditions, after publishers raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense.

Catchy songs will likely have all ages in the family-friendly show singing along. The cast of 96 students is one of the biggest for the spring musical, Callas says.

Middle school teacher Alaine Nativio is assistant director for the March 22-24 production.

Renata Marino and Maurissa Auer are the show’s choreographers.

Role model musical

Callas says she believes the show is a good one for students in the age ranges of those performing in it.

“I really liked the fact it was about low-income, poor boys struggling to make it in life,” she says.

And the audience will watch as they work to achieve what they make up their minds to accomplish, she adds.

“I thought it would teach the kids not to let anything stop their dreams and push them to achieve their passions in life,” Callas says.

“The music is so inspiring and energetic for the kids. Kids can connect with the characters. They (cast members) are super excited,” she says.

Stage full of students

As Marino demonstrates dance moves, students, some with scripts in hand, follow along.

Callas occasionally calls for silence from the exuberant students.

At one point cast members portraying Jack Kelly, (double cast with Nicholas Heinnickel and Wesley Heverly); Katherine Plumber (also double cast, with Elizabeth Houston and Rachel Leo); Joseph Pulitzer (Zach Rush); and Bowery Beauties (Mikyla Curry, Emily Frazier and Ava Lake) enter, clad in their characters’ costumes.

And silence falls without request.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


836792_web1_gtr-tk-notnewsies2-032119
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem Middle School students practice their spring musical dance moves.
836792_web1_gtr-tk-notnewsies4-032119
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
From left, Greensburg Salem Middle School students Andie Beck, Zach Rush (Joseph Pulitzer) and Chloe Ecklund, Rachel Leo and Nicholas Heinnickel (Jack Kelly), rehearse the spring musical.
836792_web1_gtr-tk-notnewsies3-032119
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Bowery Beauties, from left, Ava Lake, Mikyla Curry and Emily Frazier, and above, Wesley Heverly (Jack Kelly) and Rachel Leo (Katherine Plumber) rehearse for the Greensburg Salem Middle School’s spring musical.
836792_web1_gtr-tk-notnewsies1-032119
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem Middle School students watch and learn during a spring musical rehearsal.
Categories: AandE | More A and E | Music
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.