Greensburg Salem Middle School thespians stage spring musical

Greensburg Salem Middle School musical When : 7 p.m. March 22-23, 2 p.m. March 24 Admission : $7 reserved seating, $5 general admission; tickets sold 5:30-7 p.m. March 18, 19 and 20 in school lobby and 90 minutes before each show Where : 1 Academy Hill Place, Greensburg Details : 724-832-2901

Due to contract regulations, Greensburg Salem Middle School is not using a particular, well-known name to advertise its spring musical.

Suffice it to say, fans of a certain popular musical will want to be in attendance, however, in order to “read all about it.”

Chorus teacher and musical director Melanie Callas says viewers can look forward to seeing a “musical about the newspaper boy strike of 1899.” That story is a rousing tale of Jack Kelly, charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teen-age newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City.

Jack gathers newsboys from across the city to stage a strike against unfair conditions, after publishers raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense.

Catchy songs will likely have all ages in the family-friendly show singing along. The cast of 96 students is one of the biggest for the spring musical, Callas says.

Middle school teacher Alaine Nativio is assistant director for the March 22-24 production.

Renata Marino and Maurissa Auer are the show’s choreographers.

Role model musical

Callas says she believes the show is a good one for students in the age ranges of those performing in it.

“I really liked the fact it was about low-income, poor boys struggling to make it in life,” she says.

And the audience will watch as they work to achieve what they make up their minds to accomplish, she adds.

“I thought it would teach the kids not to let anything stop their dreams and push them to achieve their passions in life,” Callas says.

“The music is so inspiring and energetic for the kids. Kids can connect with the characters. They (cast members) are super excited,” she says.

Stage full of students

As Marino demonstrates dance moves, students, some with scripts in hand, follow along.

Callas occasionally calls for silence from the exuberant students.

At one point cast members portraying Jack Kelly, (double cast with Nicholas Heinnickel and Wesley Heverly); Katherine Plumber (also double cast, with Elizabeth Houston and Rachel Leo); Joseph Pulitzer (Zach Rush); and Bowery Beauties (Mikyla Curry, Emily Frazier and Ava Lake) enter, clad in their characters’ costumes.

And silence falls without request.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .