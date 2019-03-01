Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Guess who’s back? No not them, it’s New Kids on the Block | TribLIVE.com
Music

Guess who’s back? No not them, it’s New Kids on the Block

Jonna Miller
Jonna Miller | Friday, March 1, 2019 12:35 p.m

47 minutes ago

Get ready to make some noise and share some laughs as the New Kids on the Block go back to school in the new video for “Boys in the Band.”

The tongue-in-cheek vid highlights the band’s newest track, taking a new generation on a journey through the history of boy bands in a classroom session.

Pop-culture music icons Lance Bass, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Bell Biv Devoe of New Edition all appear in the fun romp.

 

Donnie Wahlberg says of the new video: “I wrote the lyrics to the song as a homage to boy bands, but you can’t truly pay tribute to boy bands, visually, without a little self-deprecating humor. Nobody has thicker skin than boy band members.”

NKOTB will embark on The MixTape Tour with guests Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany this summer. The tour makes a June 23 stop at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena.

Jonna Miller is a Tribune-Review features editor. You can contact Jonna at 724-850-1270, jonnamiller@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


821662_web1_gtr-liv-NKOTB-01-030219
PMKBNC - Music
New Kids On The Block drops the tongue-in-cheek new music video for the brand-new track, “Boys In The Band.”
Categories: AandE | Music
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.