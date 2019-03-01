Guess who’s back? No not them, it’s New Kids on the Block

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Get ready to make some noise and share some laughs as the New Kids on the Block go back to school in the new video for “Boys in the Band.”

The tongue-in-cheek vid highlights the band’s newest track, taking a new generation on a journey through the history of boy bands in a classroom session.

Pop-culture music icons Lance Bass, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Bell Biv Devoe of New Edition all appear in the fun romp.

https://t.co/CnbMql2CSX Congratulations to @NKOTB once again for Raising the Bar and all the #BoysInTheBand Support This Song & Video…MLB — Mike Bivins (@MikeBiv) March 1, 2019

Surprise! Didn’t want to give it away but now the secret’s out … I’ve been schooling the #BoysInTheBand. 👩🏼‍🏫 https://t.co/rn15dvI8fd — Debbie Gibson (@DebbieGibson) March 1, 2019

Donnie Wahlberg says of the new video: “I wrote the lyrics to the song as a homage to boy bands, but you can’t truly pay tribute to boy bands, visually, without a little self-deprecating humor. Nobody has thicker skin than boy band members.”

NKOTB will embark on The MixTape Tour with guests Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson and Tiffany this summer. The tour makes a June 23 stop at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena.

Jonna Miller is a Tribune-Review features editor. You can contact Jonna at 724-850-1270, jonnamiller@tribweb.com or via Twitter .