Jason Aldean tour tickets go on sale Friday

Tickets will go on sale Friday for country musician Jason Aldean’s planned Pittsburgh tour date later this year.

Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour will make a stop at KeyBank Pavilion near Burgettstown on Sept. 14.

Traveling with him will be special guests Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver.

The tour kicks off April 12 in Florida and wraps up Sept. 28 in Detroit.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. at livenation.com, the pavilion’s box office and at 800-745-3000.

Aldean, a Georgia native, was at KeyBank Pavilion last year for his High Noon Neon Tour. He is known for infusing his music and performances with a bit of rap and hip-hop.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .