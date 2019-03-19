Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jay-Z, Dead & Co, the Killers to perform at Woodstock 50 | TribLIVE.com
Music

Jay-Z, Dead & Co, the Killers to perform at Woodstock 50

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 8:01 p.m
905941_web1_woodstock
AP
This combination photo shows, from left, Robert Plant, Miley Cyrus and and Chance the Rapper, who will perform one of the 50th anniversary shows commemorating the Woodstock festival which will take place Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, N.Y.



NEW YORK — Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers will headline one of the 50th anniversary shows commemorating the groundbreaking Woodstock festival this summer.

Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang announced Tuesday that Miley Cyrus, Santana, Imagine Dragons, Robert Plant, the Black Keys and Chance the Rapper will also perform at Woodstock 50, which will take place Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, N.Y., about 115 miles northwest of the original site. The event is separate from an anniversary concert planned at the site of the original festival in 1969.

Lang made the announcement at a press conference at Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios in New York City alongside Common and John Fogerty, who performed at the original Woodstock. Both Fogerty and Common will perform this summer.

More than 80 artists, including Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile, Halsey and India.Arie, are expected to perform on three main stages at Watkins Glen International racetrack in the Finger Lakes for Woodstock 50. The original concert was held on a farm in Bethel, N.Y., that is now run as an attraction by The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. The venue plans its own anniversary event Aug. 16-18.

Categories: AandE | Music
