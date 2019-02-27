Korn, Alice in Chains bring rock and rage tour to KeyBank Pavilion

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Korn and Alice in Chains will bring their North American tour to KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown for a 6 p.m. Aug. 17 concert.

The bands are part of an earlier announced “Ticket to Rock” deal, a one-ticket, four-show promotion from Live Nation.

Alice in Chains achieved fame in the early and mid-90s with hits including “Man in the Box” “Rooster” and “Down in a Hole.”

The band released the album “Rainier Fog” in 2018.

Korn, a band who also came of age in the ’90s, includes West Newton native Ray Luzier as its drummer.

Fans launched the musicians into rock star status with releases including “Falling Away From Me,” “Got the Life” and “Blind.”

The band is expected to release a new album this summer.

Tickets go on sale Friday following a Citi credit card member presale running through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Details: or livenation.com

