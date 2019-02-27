Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Korn, Alice in Chains bring rock and rage tour to KeyBank Pavilion | TribLIVE.com
Music

Korn, Alice in Chains bring rock and rage tour to KeyBank Pavilion

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 10:00 a.m
Facebook | Korn
Korn and Alice in Chains will bring their North American tour to KeyBank Pavilion on Aug. 17.

Korn and Alice in Chains will bring their North American tour to KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown for a 6 p.m. Aug. 17 concert.

The bands are part of an earlier announced “Ticket to Rock” deal, a one-ticket, four-show promotion from Live Nation.

 

 

Alice in Chains achieved fame in the early and mid-90s with hits including “Man in the Box” “Rooster” and “Down in a Hole.”

The band released the album “Rainier Fog” in 2018.

Korn, a band who also came of age in the ’90s, includes West Newton native Ray Luzier as its drummer.

Fans launched the musicians into rock star status with releases including “Falling Away From Me,” “Got the Life” and “Blind.”

The band is expected to release a new album this summer.

Tickets go on sale Friday following a Citi credit card member presale running through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Details: or livenation.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | Music
