Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ligonier Valley student organizes free ‘March Madness’ concert | TribLIVE.com
Music

Ligonier Valley student organizes free ‘March Madness’ concert

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, March 21, 2019 1:30 a.m
876068_web1_gtr-tk-LVconcert-032119
Bill Pribisco
Members of the Ligonier Valley concert band, jazz ensemble and a cappella singers will present a free “March Madness” concert on March 27, organized by senior Faith McDowell (front row, second from right) for her senior project.

3 minutes ago

A Ligonier Valley High School senior is using her lifelong love of music as the basis for her senior project.

Faith McDowell of Ligonier Township is organizing “March Madness,” a free concert beginning at 7 p.m. March 27 at the high school, 40 Springer Road, Ligonier Township.

The program will feature patriotic marches and movie themes performed by the high school concert band, jazz ensemble and a cappella singers.

Among the pieces will be John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and John Williams’ “Imperial March” from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Raiders March” from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m., when tickets will be sold for a basket raffle to benefit American Legion Auxiliary Unit 267 in Ligonier, of which McDowell is a junior member.

“There also will be an armed forces medley, so it’s fitting that we’re donating money to the (Legion),” McDowell says.

Tickets will be sold until the music starts, and winning numbers will be drawn during intermission.

Local merchants and families of band members donated merchandise for the baskets, McDowell says.

McDowell says she became interested in music “at a very young age,” when she started taking piano lessons. In addition to piano, she now plays percussion and clarinet. After high school, she will study music education at Seton Hill University in Greensburg.

Ligonier Valley music teacher Bethann Trickett is supervising and co-organizing with McDowell for the student-led “March Madness” concert.

Details: LVHS March Madness Concert on Facebook

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | Music
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.