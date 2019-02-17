Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Mandy Moore says she’s ready to return to music | TribLIVE.com
Music

Mandy Moore says she’s ready to return to music

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, February 17, 2019 2:23 p.m
763615_web1_AP_Mandy_Moore
AP
Mandy Moore arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Actress and singer Mandy Moore said that she be making new music soon.

“I’ll be recording music during the [This Is Us] hiatus,” Moore told reporters at Paramount Studios last week, according to People.com.

She said that she will be making music with new husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.

“Yes! With my husband! We have things written, ready to go,” she told reporters. “Our hiatus starts soon, so I’m getting ready to go in the studio.”

Moore, 34, is one of the stars of “This Is Us,” the NBC show set in Pittsburgh, and she has occasionally sung on the show. Goldsmith co-wrote a song for an episode from season 3.

Moore began her career in 1999 as singer but has not released new music since 2009.

The actress’ statement comes amid allegations against her ex-husband, singer Ryan Adams, who she was married to from 2009 to 2016.

Moore and six other women came forward last week in The New York Times and accused Adams of harassment and emotional abuse.

Moore also posted a message to Instagram to fans, saying, “Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it. My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever”

The FBI has is looking into whether Ryan engaged in sexually explicit communications with an underage fan, according to a report by The New York Times.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

Categories: AandE | Music
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.