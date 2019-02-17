Mandy Moore says she’s ready to return to music

Actress and singer Mandy Moore said that she be making new music soon.

“I’ll be recording music during the [This Is Us] hiatus,” Moore told reporters at Paramount Studios last week, according to People.com.

She said that she will be making music with new husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.

“Yes! With my husband! We have things written, ready to go,” she told reporters. “Our hiatus starts soon, so I’m getting ready to go in the studio.”

Moore, 34, is one of the stars of “This Is Us,” the NBC show set in Pittsburgh, and she has occasionally sung on the show. Goldsmith co-wrote a song for an episode from season 3.

Moore began her career in 1999 as singer but has not released new music since 2009.

The actress’ statement comes amid allegations against her ex-husband, singer Ryan Adams, who she was married to from 2009 to 2016.

Moore and six other women came forward last week in The New York Times and accused Adams of harassment and emotional abuse.

Moore also posted a message to Instagram to fans, saying, “Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it. My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever”

The FBI has is looking into whether Ryan engaged in sexually explicit communications with an underage fan, according to a report by The New York Times.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.