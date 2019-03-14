Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Mariah Carey throws ‘Caution’ to the wind and ends up in Pittsburgh | TribLIVE.com
Music

Mariah Carey throws ‘Caution’ to the wind and ends up in Pittsburgh

Candy Williams
Candy Williams | Thursday, March 14, 2019 12:00 a.m

56 minutes ago

Mariah Carey is proceeding with “Caution” on her current concert tour that hits Pittsburgh March 18 for an 8 p.m. performance at the Benedum Center.

The multiple Grammy Award winner will be sharing music from her latest CD, “Caution” – her 15th studio album and first one since 2014’s “Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse” – with thousands of her closest fans during her 30-city run.

The tour includes 18 U.S. shows in March alone, with the rest through June in the U.S. and Europe, including three performances in London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Tickets were still available for the Pittsburgh show.

Shout-out to the ‘lambs’

Before embarking on the tour, she sent a shout-out to her followers and her “lambs,” a term of endearment she started using for family, friends and fans several years ago.

Via a Billboard video, she told them what they can expect from her performances in their towns:

“What I want my fans to know is that I can’t wait to be there with them, performing new material, performing songs that they’ve heard over the years that they love and that they’re singing back to me,” she said. “Having an experience with them has always been one of my favorite things throughout my career.”

She also told a Rolling Stone reporter that being the creative force behind her songs, involved in both writing and production, is as important to her today with “Caution” as it was when she began her career.

Closer to the fans

Performing in more intimate concert venues on her current tour was a deliberate effort to get closer to her fans, she said. She has sold more than 200 million albums and has 18 “Billboard Hot 100” number-one singles to her name.

Carey is among the performing nominees for the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame honors, along with Missy Elliott, John Prine, Chrissie Hynde, Vince Gill, Mike Love, Jimmy Cliff, Jeff Lynne, Cat Stevens, Lloyd Price, Tommy James and The Eurythmics (Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart).

Six nominees – three performing and three non-performing songwriters – will be officially inducted at the 50th annual awards gala in New York on June 13.

The performance

Here is Carey’s typical 2019 set list, compiled by setlist.fm from recent concerts on her current tour:

1. A No No

2. Dreamlover

3. You Don’t Know What to Do/Emotions

4. Anytime You Need a Friend

5. Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme)

6. Fantasy

7. Always Be My Baby

8. GTFO

9. Caution

10. 8 th Grade

11. Stay Long Love You

12. My All

13. Portrait

14. Vision of Love

15. Never Too Far

16. Heartbreaker

17. Touch My Body

18. We Belong Together

Encore:

1. With You

2. Hero

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.


849749_web1_gtr-TK-mariah-01031419
Submitted
Mariah Carey stops in Pittsburgh for one performance at 8 p.m. March 18 at the Benedum Center.
Categories: AandE | Music
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.