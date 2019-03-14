Mariah Carey throws ‘Caution’ to the wind and ends up in Pittsburgh

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Mariah Carey is proceeding with “Caution” on her current concert tour that hits Pittsburgh March 18 for an 8 p.m. performance at the Benedum Center.

The multiple Grammy Award winner will be sharing music from her latest CD, “Caution” – her 15th studio album and first one since 2014’s “Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse” – with thousands of her closest fans during her 30-city run.

The tour includes 18 U.S. shows in March alone, with the rest through June in the U.S. and Europe, including three performances in London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Tickets were still available for the Pittsburgh show.

Shout-out to the ‘lambs’

Before embarking on the tour, she sent a shout-out to her followers and her “lambs,” a term of endearment she started using for family, friends and fans several years ago.

Via a Billboard video, she told them what they can expect from her performances in their towns:

“What I want my fans to know is that I can’t wait to be there with them, performing new material, performing songs that they’ve heard over the years that they love and that they’re singing back to me,” she said. “Having an experience with them has always been one of my favorite things throughout my career.”

She also told a Rolling Stone reporter that being the creative force behind her songs, involved in both writing and production, is as important to her today with “Caution” as it was when she began her career.

Closer to the fans

Performing in more intimate concert venues on her current tour was a deliberate effort to get closer to her fans, she said. She has sold more than 200 million albums and has 18 “Billboard Hot 100” number-one singles to her name.

Carey is among the performing nominees for the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame honors, along with Missy Elliott, John Prine, Chrissie Hynde, Vince Gill, Mike Love, Jimmy Cliff, Jeff Lynne, Cat Stevens, Lloyd Price, Tommy James and The Eurythmics (Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart).

Six nominees – three performing and three non-performing songwriters – will be officially inducted at the 50th annual awards gala in New York on June 13.

The performance

Here is Carey’s typical 2019 set list, compiled by setlist.fm from recent concerts on her current tour:

1. A No No

2. Dreamlover

3. You Don’t Know What to Do/Emotions

4. Anytime You Need a Friend

5. Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme)

6. Fantasy

7. Always Be My Baby

8. GTFO

9. Caution

10. 8 th Grade

11. Stay Long Love You

12. My All

13. Portrait

14. Vision of Love

15. Never Too Far

16. Heartbreaker

17. Touch My Body

18. We Belong Together

Encore:

1. With You

2. Hero

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.