Matt Maeson, NEEDTOBREATHE making tour stop at Palace Theatre

Indie, acoustic and rock.

Music fitting all of those bills will fill The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, on March 13, as singer/songwriter Matt Maeson and the band NEEDTOBREATHE perform in a 7 p.m. concert.

American Songwriter describes Maeson as blending “giant pop hooks, foot-stomping nods to roots music and alt-rock leaning production reminiscent of acts like Manchester Orchestra and Twenty One Pilots to create a sound unlike much else out there.”

Pretty big musical shoes to fill for a relatively new artist who grew up traveling and performing with his parents’ prison ministry at maximum-security penitentiaries across America.

His album “Bank On The Funeral” will be released April 5.

Go Easy is out now on all those streaming things pic.twitter.com/5vUtp4B6wR — Mr. Mattlebone (@MattMaeson) March 8, 2019

NEEDTOBREATHE is performing what its website describes as an “acoustic live tour.”

'Acoustic Live Vol. 1' features songs from nearly every era of @NEEDTOBREATHE's past 21 years as a band.https://t.co/ULmonV4Wls — Palace Stamford (@PalaceStamford) March 6, 2019

A Grammy-nominated band whose music has landed on Billboard Top Albums, Top Current Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts, the quartet’s most recent release is its first fully acoustic album, “Acoustic Live Vol. 1.”

Tickets range from $28.50 to $74, with $1 per ticket going to Oneworldhealth.com

Details: 724-836-8000 or palacetheatre.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .