Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Matt Maeson, NEEDTOBREATHE making tour stop at Palace Theatre | TribLIVE.com
Music

Matt Maeson, NEEDTOBREATHE making tour stop at Palace Theatre

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 2:32 p.m
870359_web1_gtr-liv-maeson-01-031319
Submitted
SInger Matt Maeson plays The Palace Theatre in Greensburg March 13.

About an hour ago

Indie, acoustic and rock.

Music fitting all of those bills will fill The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, on March 13, as singer/songwriter Matt Maeson and the band NEEDTOBREATHE perform in a 7 p.m. concert.

American Songwriter describes Maeson as blending “giant pop hooks, foot-stomping nods to roots music and alt-rock leaning production reminiscent of acts like Manchester Orchestra and Twenty One Pilots to create a sound unlike much else out there.”

Pretty big musical shoes to fill for a relatively new artist who grew up traveling and performing with his parents’ prison ministry at maximum-security penitentiaries across America.

His album “Bank On The Funeral” will be released April 5.

NEEDTOBREATHE is performing what its website describes as an “acoustic live tour.”

A Grammy-nominated band whose music has landed on Billboard Top Albums, Top Current Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts, the quartet’s most recent release is its first fully acoustic album, “Acoustic Live Vol. 1.”

Tickets range from $28.50 to $74, with $1 per ticket going to Oneworldhealth.com

Details: 724-836-8000 or palacetheatre.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: More A and E | Music
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.