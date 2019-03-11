Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida bring the party to KeyBank Pavilion in August

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Grammy winning singer Nelly, known for hits ranging from “Hot in Here” to “Just a Dream” and “Cruise,” along with TLC and Flo Rida,will perform on Aug. 8 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, Washington County.

All Billboard chart-topping musicians, the three performing groups will tour North America together throughout the summer, performing their individual hits.

The 21-city tour kicks off July 23 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and wraps Aug. 31 in Irvine, Calif., according to producer Live Nation.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. March 15 at LiveNation.com

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning at noon March 12 through 10 p.m. March 14 through Citi’s Private Pass program via citiprivatepass.com

Nelly, a diamond selling, multi-platinum rap star, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor, has sold more than 23 million albums in the U.S., and reached gold and/or platinum status in more than 35 countries.In addition to recording music, he shares his opinions as a sports commentator on Fox Sports.

In 2016, he was one of the few artists with three television shows (“Nellyville,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood” and “Undisputed”) airing at one time.

TLC’s hits include “Waterfalls,” “Creep” and “No Scrubs.” TLC’s global record sales top 70 million, earning four Grammy awards, 10 Top 10 and four number one singles.The all-female band’s fifth album, its first in 15 years, “TLC,” went to number one on the Billboard Top 100 Chart.

Rounding out the concerts will be hip-hop star Flo Rida, whose multi-platinum singles include “Right Round (featuring Ke$ha),” “Low (featuring T-Pain),” and “I Cry.”

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .