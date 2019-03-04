Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Neon Swing to play Mardi Gras show at NOLA on the Square | TribLIVE.com
Music

Neon Swing to play Mardi Gras show at NOLA on the Square

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 4, 2019 10:17 a.m
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Neon Swing X-perience will play a Mardi Gras show on March 5 in Pittsburgh’s NOLA on the Square. Here, the band plays Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s TGIS summer concert series on Aug. 30 2018.

Neon Swing X-perience will let the good times roll from 7-10 p.m. March 5 with a Mardi Gras show at NOLA on the Square in downtown Pittsburgh.

“Last year’s Mardi Gras show was quite an event, complete with vocalist/trumpeter Mike’s car being towed as the band looked on from the window right behind where we were playing,” the band says. “Trombonist Chris even wrote a song about it, which we will be sure to perform on Tuesday.”

NOLA, at 24 Market Square, is a New Orleans-style jazz brasserie with a menu featuring Cajun and Creole-inspired dishes including crispy fried alligator, red beans and rice, jambalaya, gumbo, catfish and more. The cocktail menu features a Big Easy favorite, the rum-based Hurricane.

Pittsburgh-based Neon Swing is devoted to “updating and preserving vintage American genres such as swing, hot jazz, blues, rockabilly, and horn rock. NSX’s style is a raucous modernization of multiple influences all rooted in the big bands of the 1930s and 1940s,” according to its website.

Details: 412-471-9100 or nolaonthesquare.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.