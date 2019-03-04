Neon Swing to play Mardi Gras show at NOLA on the Square

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Neon Swing X-perience will let the good times roll from 7-10 p.m. March 5 with a Mardi Gras show at NOLA on the Square in downtown Pittsburgh.

“Last year’s Mardi Gras show was quite an event, complete with vocalist/trumpeter Mike’s car being towed as the band looked on from the window right behind where we were playing,” the band says. “Trombonist Chris even wrote a song about it, which we will be sure to perform on Tuesday.”

NOLA, at 24 Market Square, is a New Orleans-style jazz brasserie with a menu featuring Cajun and Creole-inspired dishes including crispy fried alligator, red beans and rice, jambalaya, gumbo, catfish and more. The cocktail menu features a Big Easy favorite, the rum-based Hurricane.

Pittsburgh-based Neon Swing is devoted to “updating and preserving vintage American genres such as swing, hot jazz, blues, rockabilly, and horn rock. NSX’s style is a raucous modernization of multiple influences all rooted in the big bands of the 1930s and 1940s,” according to its website.

Details: 412-471-9100 or nolaonthesquare.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .