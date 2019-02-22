Peter Frampton’s farewell tour coming to Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center

Another rock legend has announced his farewell tour.

Guitarist Peter Frampton has confirmed “Peter Frampton Finale — The Farewell Tour,” with a July 2 date at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 1 at livenation.com.

Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets from 10 a.m. Feb. 26 to 10 p.m. Feb. 28 through Citi’s Private Pass program. For details, visit citiprivatepass.com.

VIP packages will be available at frampton.com.

The primarily U.S. tour will begin June 18 in Tulsa, Okla., and continue through the fall. Special guest will be Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.

Frampton’s son, Julian Frampton, will play on West Coast stops, with additional surprise guests appearing on select dates.

Frampton just celebrated the 43rd anniversary of his fifth solo album, the iconic “Frampton Comes Alive!,” one of the top-selling live records of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide.

At age 16, he was lead singer and guitarist for British band The Herd. At 18, he co-founded seminal rock act Humble Pie. His session work includes collaborations with George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle, Mike McCready and Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam.

Frampton served as technical adviser on Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film, “Almost Famous,” as well as appearing in it and writing songs for the soundtrack. In 2007 he won the Grammy Award for “Best Pop Instrumental Album” for “Fingerprints,” and in 2014 he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Frampton has toured with the likes of David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, Greg Allman, Ringo Starr, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller Band, Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings and others.

He took Peter Frampton’s Guitar Circus on the road for two years with special guests B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Vince Gill, Larry Carlton, Robert Randolph, Don Felder, Dean DeLeo, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Sonny Landreth, Robert Cray and Roger McGuinn.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .