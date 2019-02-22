Pittsburgh Symphony and the Hill District community team for ‘Lift Every Voice’ concert

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has teamed with Hill District community members for the annual “Lift Every Voice” concert, a celebration of the neighborhood’s cultural legacy

The concert is at 8 p.m. March 2 at Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts in Downtown Pittsburgh. Symphony and associate conductor Andres Franco will be joined by co-hosts Demeatria Boccella, founder of FashionAFRICANA, one of the leading African-inspired fashion and art events in Pittsburgh and Kiya Tomlin, founder of Kiya Tomlin Fashion. Other scheduled attendees include: vocalists Capathia Jenkins and Anqwenique, violinist Ade Williams and pianist Deanna Witkowski, the Life Every Voice Unity Choir and the Hill Dance Academy Theatre.

“I am thrilled to be a part of an event that celebrates diversity in so many aspects of our city, not just culturally but also diversity in what Pittsburgh is known for,” said Tomlin said in a news release. “Our city is gaining wide notoriety as being a hub for tech and medicine, but we should never lose sight of the amazing artistic talent that we have in our region. This is what makes Pittsburgh so great and I can’t wait for the audience to experience this beautiful celebration of women and talent.”

The program features Florence Price’s “Symphony No. 1 in E Minor. She is notably the first African American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer and to have a composition played by a major orchestra when this piece debuted with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 1933.

“With so many amazing performances, this year’s ‘Life Every Voice’ concert is sure to be an extraordinary evening that will move people spiritually, and leave attendees walking away empowered,” said Boccella in a news release.

After the concert, which is part of the symphony’s community engagement programming, jazz combo Funky Fly Project will perform.

Tickets are $25-$45.

Details: 412-392-4900 or http://pittsburghsymphony.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .