Squeeze brings ‘Songbook Tour’ to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall | TribLIVE.com
Music

Squeeze brings ‘Songbook Tour’ to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, March 18, 2019 10:19 a.m
897807_web1_gtr-liv-squeeze1-031819
Squeeze.com
Squeeze brings its "Songbook Tour" to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall.

59 minutes ago

Having entertained fans around the globe for decades, British band Squeeze will bring its “Songbook Tour” to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, 510 E. 10th Ave, Munhall, for an 8 p.m. Aug. 30 show.

Venue presale begins at 10 a.m. March 21 with the passcode “SONGBOOK.” Limited Gold Circle seating will be available for $79.75. Remaining tickets will be sold for $59.75 and $45.75.

General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 22 by calling 1-877-4-FLY-TIX or at Ticketfly.com, Librarymusichall.com

Friends Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook formed Squeeze in South London in 1975 while teenagers, and going on to become a New Wave movement fixture.

Their second album, “Cool For Cats,” released in 1979, is known for cementing their place in Britain’s history of important young bands. Albums “Argybargy” and the Elvis Costello-produced “East Side Story” brought success in the U.S. Lead singer Paul Carrack joined the band, replacing Jools Holland, for what may be the band’s biggest hit, “Tempted.”

The group disbanded in 1984, with Tilbrook and Difford later making what many fans consider the “lost” Squeeze album together. Under various formations, with Difford and Tillbrook the only constants, the band continued to tour and release albums. “Hourglass” is considered their biggest U.S. hit.

Despite an official Squeeze break-up in 1999, Difford and Tilbrook continue to make music and gig, either together or with solo projects.

The band is embarking on its third U.S. tour, including playing the Coachella festival, and returning to the U.K. for summer festivals before launching a national 20-date tour in November. Now the subject of a major BBC documentary in the works, Difford and Tilbrook are also working on the first new Squeeze material in over 15 years.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | More A and E | Music
