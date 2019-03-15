‘St. Patrick’s Day Radio’ all weekend long on Sirius XM

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

SiriusXM will launch a temporary Irish channel, honoring St. Patrick’s Day with St. Paddy’s Day Radio, featuring Irish classics and a non-stop parade of jigs, reels and all things Irish, according to the subscription radio service.

So if it’s a wee bit of the Emerald Isle’s contribution to music you’re longing for, tune in to channel 30 from noon on March 15 through 3 a.m. March 18. The music also will be accessible through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online.

Flogging Molly‘s Dave King and Bridget Regan are the voices behind the broadcast of songs from Irish Celtic rock and folk artists including Dropkick Murphys, The Chieftains, The Pogues, The Dubliners and others.

In an introductory video, they discuss some “essential Irish drinking songs,” including “The High Reel” from Horslips, “Dicey Reilly” and “Seven Drunken Nights” from The Dubliners, “If I Should Fall from Grace with God” from The Pogues and their own “Drunken Lullabies.”

So from top o’ the morning until last call for green beer, tune in and sing and dance along.

Details: siriusxm.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.