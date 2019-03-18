Ted Nugent bringing his Motor City madness to Western Pa.

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Get ready to do the Wango Tango with the Motor City Madman.

Detroit rocker Ted Nugent will play an Aug. 6 concert at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

Tickets at $49.75 and $59.75 go on sale at noon March 22 at 877-4-FLY-TIX, ticketfly.com and librarymusichall.com. Limited Gold Circle seating will be available for $69.75.

Venue presale begins at 10 a.m. March 21 with the passcode “MUSICHALL.”

Nugent is touring behind his 14th studio album, “The Music Made Me Do It,” released Nov. 9.

Known as much these days for his conservative political views and advocacy of hunting and gun ownership rights, Nugent hit the scene in the late 1960s with the psychedelic rock band The Amboy Dukes, best known for their single, “Journey to the Center of the Mind.”

As a solo artist, his hits include the aforementioned “Wango Tango,” “Cat Scratch Fever,” “Stranglehold,” “Dog Eat Dog” and “Great White Buffalo.” He’s sold more than 40 million albums.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .