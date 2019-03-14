Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
The Jerky Boys set to release first new album in 20 years | TribLIVE.com
Music

The Jerky Boys set to release first new album in 20 years

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:19 a.m
Sean Taggert
The first new album under The Jerky Boys moniker in 20 years will be released in 2019.

The Boys are back.

One of them, at least.

Johnny Brennan told Rolling Stone he’s back in form as the Jerky Boys, the (very adult) prank-calling comedy outfit that terrorized unsuspecting receptionists in the 1990s.

Brennan told the mag he took his cellphone back into the studio — this time without Kamal Ahmed, his original partner in crime.

Ahmed and Brennan had a falling out, and Ahmed left the team in 2000.

Familiar characters like Frank Rizzo, Jack Tors, and Rosine will be back in action in a new album due later this year.

“It’s been a long, long time,” Brennan told Rolling Stone. “I said to myself, ‘Let me do it.’ Let me put something else out there. My kids are growing up. And I feel there’s plenty great stuff left to put out there.”

It wasn’t easy, though.

“I did Rosine 30-plus years ago, and I had that (stuff) down, but I’m in the call and I’m saying, ‘I don’t know if I sound that good. I don’t know if I’m nailing this character because I haven’t done it in so long.’”

In the years since he recorded last, Brennan did comedy gigs and some voice acting, including playing Mort Goldman on “Family Guy.” It was that stint that likely led to him getting back into the studio.

“While I’m in the studio in New York City doing Family Guy, Seth McFarlane would tell me in my headphones, ‘Johnny, please, you gotta get back into the studio,” Brennan told Rolling Stone. “We’ve been through these records so many times, we’ve burned them up.’”

Despite not having recorded anything for 20 years, The Jerky Boys still maintain a relatively strong following, with plenty of hits on their videos on YouTube.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer.

Categories: AandE | Music
