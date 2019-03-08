Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Thomas Rhett announces tour date at KeyBank Pavilion | TribLIVE.com
Music

Thomas Rhett announces tour date at KeyBank Pavilion

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, March 8, 2019 8:46 a.m
853327_web1_gtr-rhett
Thomas Rhett

About an hour ago

Tickets will be available March 15 for country musician Thomas Rhett’s tour date near Burgettstown.

The Very Hot Summer Tour will make a stop at KeyBank Pavilion on July 12, according to an announcement.

Rhett will be joined by special guests Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins.

Rhett’s international tour starts March 16 in Australia and wraps up Nov. 12 in Nashville. He was featured last year on Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour that stopped in Pittsburgh.

Rhett said last year that a lot of inspiration comes from his father, a veteran country singer and songwriter. He gained popularity as an artist in late 2015 after writing songs for other country acts.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. at livenation.com, ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | Music
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.