Thomas Rhett announces tour date at KeyBank Pavilion

Tickets will be available March 15 for country musician Thomas Rhett’s tour date near Burgettstown.

The Very Hot Summer Tour will make a stop at KeyBank Pavilion on July 12, according to an announcement.

Rhett will be joined by special guests Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins.

Rhett’s international tour starts March 16 in Australia and wraps up Nov. 12 in Nashville. He was featured last year on Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour that stopped in Pittsburgh.

Rhett said last year that a lot of inspiration comes from his father, a veteran country singer and songwriter. He gained popularity as an artist in late 2015 after writing songs for other country acts.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. at livenation.com, ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

