Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland Choral Society to present 2 free Mozart concerts | TribLIVE.com
Music

Westmoreland Choral Society to present 2 free Mozart concerts

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 9:30 a.m
869183_web1_gtr-liv-choral-031219
Tribune-Review File
Westmoreland Choral Society will present two free concerts during March. Here, artistic director Thomas Octave conducts the society’s chamber choir during a 2016 Christmas concert at the Waterworks Event Center in Greensburg.

25 minutes ago

The Westmoreland Choral Society will present these free Mozart Festival concerts:

Mozart in the Cathedral, 7:30 p.m. March 29 in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg

Mozart in the Mountains, 3 p.m. March 31 in Covenant Presbyterian Church, 200 N. Market St., Ligonier.

The presentations will include music from Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro” opera, his Masses and “Ave Verum Corpus” motet.

Organist J. Christopher Pardini will perform Mozart’s “Fantasy in F Major.” Thomas Octave will direct.

The society’s Children’s Choir also will perform selections at the Greensburg concert.

A free-will offering will be accepted at both concerts.

Details: 724-454-9378 or westmorelandchoralsociety.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | Music
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.