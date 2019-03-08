Westmoreland Symphony to host acclaimed Israeli cellist

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A March 16 appearance with the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra is just one item in Israeli cellist Amit Peled’s full calendar.

His 2018-19 slate include dates with the Warsaw (Poland) Philharmonic and the Bucharest Philharmonic, the Ravinia Festival in Illinois, a debut at the Kennedy Center with the Apollo Orchestra and a European tour with the Tel-Aviv Soloists Ensemble.

Just prior to the WSO date in Greensburg’s Palace Theater, Peled will play on March 14 at the Festival Casals de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, named for the late cellist Pablo Casals, regarded as one of the 20th century’s greatest cello players and composers.

In fact, Peled will perform at The Palace on Casals’ 1733 Goffriller cello, which was loaned to him personally by Casals’ widow Marta Casals Istomin. The featured work will be Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in C.

The concert will open at 7:30 p.m. with Manuel de Falla’s “El Amor Brujo,” featuring mezzo soprano Corrie Stallings, a former Pittsburgh Opera resident artist, and the premiere of new choreography by Otis Cook with guest dancers Iffy Roma and David McKay.

The program concludes with Schubert’s Symphony No. 3.

WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer will conduct.

“When I first had the opportunity to collaborate with Amit Peled in California, I quickly realized that he is an intense, powerful and brilliantly virtuosic cellist,” Meyer said. “He takes each work he plays with total commitment.”

Tickets from $15 to $60 are available at 724-837-1850, westmorelandsymphony.org and at the door. Student rush tickets will be $5 at the door.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .