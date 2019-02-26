Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland Symphony welcomes guest artists for upcoming concert | TribLIVE.com
Music

Westmoreland Symphony welcomes guest artists for upcoming concert

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 9:45 a.m
803508_web1_gtr-lov-WSO01-022619
Marshall Clarke
Israeli cellist Amit Peled will join the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra for “Music and Magic” on March 16.
803508_web1_gtr-liv-WSO02-022619
Submitted
Mezzo soprano Corrie Stallings, a former Pittsburgh Opera resident artist, will join the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra for a March 16 concert.

38 minutes ago

Two guest artists will join the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra for “Music and Magic” at 7:30 p.m. March 16 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

The concert will open with Manuel de Falla’s “El Amor Brujo,” featuring mezzo soprano Corrie Stallings, a former Pittsburgh Opera resident artist, and the premiere of new choreography by Otis Cook with guest dancers Iffy Roma and David McKay.

Grammy-nominated cellist Amit Peled will perform Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in C.

The concert concludes with Schubert’s Symphony No. 3.

WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer will conduct.

“When I first had the opportunity to collaborate with Amit Peled in California, I quickly realized that he is an intense, powerful and brilliantly virtuosic cellist,” Meyer said. “He takes each work he plays with total commitment.”

“I am also excited to welcome back mezzo soprano Corrie Stallings, as she will completely inhabit the mysterious and magical world of Falla’s gypsy-tinged ‘El Amor Brujo.’ We are also looking forward to a brand-new, unique collaboration with choreographer/dancer Otis Cook, who is making his WSO debut creating new choreography specifically designed for our performance,” Meyer said. “Combined with the charming, ebullient Symphony No. 3 of Franz Schubert, this concert is designed to captivate the audience.”

Israeli cellist Peled is acclaimed worldwide as one of the most exciting and virtuosic instrumentalists on the concert stage today, according to the WSO. Peled performs on the Pablo Casals 1733 Goffriller cello, which was loaned to him personally by Casals’ widow Marta Casals Istomin.

Peled also is a professor at the Peabody Conservatory of Music at Johns Hopkins University.

Ticket from $15 to $60 are available at 724-837-1850, westmorelandsymphony.org and at the door. Student rush tickets will be $5 at the door.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | Music
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.