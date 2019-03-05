Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Willie Nelson sets music festival tour date at KeyBank Pavilion | TribLIVE.com
Music

Willie Nelson sets music festival tour date at KeyBank Pavilion

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 10:30 a.m
836607_web1_gtr-tk-planner-6-083018
Dawes
836607_web1_634857-5a9b088595044753b04b2d1bbddd8d15

17 minutes ago

Willie Nelson is bringing his music festival to KeyBank Pavilion near Burgettstown on June 22, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will include performances from Willie Nelson & Family, The Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, Old Crow Medicine Show and Dawes. An opening act has yet to be announced.

Tickets will go on sale March 15 at 10 a.m.

Each stop will include a unique attractions ranging from local foods to crafts from area artisans, according to the announcement. The 10-city tour will kick off June 14 in Maine and end July 3 in Texas.

The tour visited KeyBank Pavilion last year.

Check outlawmusicfestival.com for ticket details.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | Music
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.