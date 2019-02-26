Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Apollo-Ridge presents the upbeat ‘The Music Man’ | TribLIVE.com
Theater & Arts

Apollo-Ridge presents the upbeat ‘The Music Man’

Joyce Hanz
Joyce Hanz | Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Apollo-Ridge High School presents “The Music Man” Feb. 28- March 2.

Trouble comes to River City when a fast-talking con artist salesman falls for Marian the town librarian in the classic six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy. Musical director Bethany Greenlee said she chose “The Music Man” to showcase the talents of her entire cast and because “me and my vocal director did this show when we were kids so it is very nostalgic.”

“I have an amazing senior in the lead role of Harry Hill and I am excited for everyone to see him,” Greenlee said. “It’s a classic show with some great numbers and beautiful ballads. It’s light-hearted, upbeat and a great show for the whole family.”

The leads for the production are Michael Booker as Harold Hill and Mollie Charlton as Marian.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.


Joyce Hanz | for the Tribune-Review
The cast of Apollo-Ridge High School presents “The Music Man” Feb. 28-March 2.
