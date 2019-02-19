Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Armstrong Community Theater ‘lets the sunshine in’ | TribLIVE.com
Theater & Arts

Armstrong Community Theater ‘lets the sunshine in’

Rex Rutkoski
Rex Rutkoski | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 12:00 a.m
758943_web1_gtr-YV-peace-021919
Submitted
Armstrong Theater Company presents “Peace, Love and the ’60s.”

5 minutes ago

The cast of Armstrong Community Theater (ACT) is about to “let the sunshine in” in “Peace, Love and the ’60s” on Feb. 22-24 at Worthington Community Center.

It was an easy choice to focus this tribute to an era, says Paul Wright of ACT, and, along with Karissa Lloyd, director of this variety show.

It opens the 2019 season and is the year’s major fundraiser for the community theater.

“All proceeds help us to continue our mission,” he says. “We selected this theme because there is so much material from the 1960s. I love the music from the decade. There is so much history from that 10-year period.”

A lot of that history is filled with pain and challenge — civil rights issues, war, protests, assassinations, and more — Wright says,

“We want to focus on the happy and peaceful things that came from the ’60s. It was such a wonderful time for music and comedy. That is what we want to get across.”

The experience

Wright says audiences will enjoy great music and comedy from the era.

“We have jokes, songs, skits, and dances from the ’60s,” explains the Bethel Township, Armstrong County, resident. This is an all-ages show. “We hope to see the baby boomers there reliving their love of the music from the period. We also want to see the younger generations there enjoying what their parents and grandparents grew to love,” Wright explains.

“We have a cast of around 18 people. A lot of them are great singers. We will showcase their voices with solos and group numbers from the period. We are also injecting comedy into the show. We want to make people laugh,” Wright says.

Evoking a feeling

It is about trying to evoke the feel of the time period, says Karissa Lloyd of Vandergrift, who grew up in Washington Township, Westmoreland County.

“There will be a lot of the hit songs of the ’60s by artists like Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Otis Redding, Mama Cass and of course, the Beatles. And it will be sprinkled with comedic skits from popular television and movies of the times,” she says.

“I think there was a lot about the decade that resonates now; the war efforts, the political divisiveness, and the use of music to promote your feelings.”

From anyone who lived through the ’60s, to people who just have a fond affection/nostalgia for the decade, she thinks everyone will find something to like about the production.

The cast is “amazingly patient and adaptable,” she adds. “The variety show is always the brainchild of the directors, which means sometimes we put stuff in on the fly,“ Lloyd explains.

Themed shows

Decade-themed variety shows provide the opportunity to learn what life was like then, she adds, “or possibly re-live some of your memories.” Wright says this is a must see season of ACT shows. “I am looking forward to great summer musicals with ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘No Strings Attached,’ ” he says. “We will do those productions in the historic Casino Theatre in Vandergrift. Our comedies will have people splitting their sides out with laughter.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Categories: AandE | Theater Arts
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.