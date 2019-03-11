Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Freeport thinks pink with 'Legally Blonde'
Theater & Arts

Freeport thinks pink with ‘Legally Blonde’

Joyce Hanz
Joyce Hanz | Monday, March 11, 2019 1:30 a.m

“Omigod! Omigod you guys.”

Freeport Area High School thinks pink as it presents “Legally Blonde: The Musical” March 14-17 at the Freeport Middle School.

Based on the smash comedy 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon, it’s the story of a rich sorority girl named Elle Woods and her creative mission to win back her Harvard bound ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III, played by Freeport senior Tanner Hoscheid.

“I chose this show because it is actually a wonderful story about accepting people for who they are, and not for the stereotypes that would be so easy to assign them,” said director Tom Koharchik.

More than 50 cast members, 27 pit orchestra musicians and 15 stage crew members comprise one of Freeport’s largest cast to date.

“Even though the story is geared for the teenage audience, adults will find energy in the humor as well,” Koharchik said. Parents are advised that the show contains grown-up scenarios and sensitive content.

Two dogs will grace the stage including everyone’s fave collegiate pup Bruiser, played by Ginger, a cast member’s pet.

Freeport junior Halle Surgil plays Elle Woods, blending her naturally peppy personality with her stage character’s sorority president persona.

Surgil’s theatrical resume is impressive. She was awarded the Mancini Award in 2018 for Best Leading Actress and studied for a week in NYC with Broadway experts and competed for a nation title, the Jimmy Award, where she was awarded the “Rising Star” and was the youngest competitor.

“This show has a lot of pep and excitement,” Surgil said. “I watched the movies several times and I studied Reese Witherspoon’s performance and I watched many theatrical performances of the show too. But I do want to bring my own self into the role because I feel like I parallel Elle Woods herself. I’m perky.”

There are about 20 production numbers in the show, all choreographed by former Radio CityRockette and theater veteran, Elizabeth Surgil.

Additional leads for the production are Liam Dress as Emmett, Rachael Waldron as Paulette, Alaina Vento as Vivienne, Raelynn Skanderson as Enid, Isabella Parks as Brooke and Alex Kladny as Professor Callahan.

Details: ticketpeak.com/fhs

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.


Joyce Hanz | for the Tribune-Review
Freeport cast members (from left) Tori Negley, Rebecca Waldron, Lurena Stewart, Halle Surgil, Cora Crytzer, Ella Crytzer and Maddie Beer as Delta Nu sorority sisters.
