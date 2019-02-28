Greater Latrobe to present play-within-a-play ‘Man of La Mancha’

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Director Daniel Krack has a three-year cycle of themes for the Greater Latrobe Senior High School spring musical.

The first year is a little-known title, the second year is a family oriented show and the third is a classic. 2019 is classic year, and the show being presented is “Man of La Mancha.”

“It’s so classic that not many schools do it,” Krack says.

In its original form, it’s also a little racy, he adds — another reason why many schools pass it by.

He’s toned the script down, and Krack says the musical probably is suitable for children 10 and older, but he advises parents to use their judgment.

Inspired by the 17th-century novel, “Don Quixote,” the play-within-a-play sets novelist Miguel de Cervantes in prison, along with his servant Sancho Panza, awaiting trial during the Spanish Inquisition. He offers a play to defend himself against a fellow prisoner’s charge that he is a bad poet.

Also in the prison is a serving wench/prostitute named Aldonza, whom Cervantes idealizes as the fair lady Dulcinea.

Sweet spot

Senior Tate McElhaney plays Cervantes, while junior Anna Doelling is Aldonza.

“Being a baritone, the music for this show hits my sweet spot,” McElhaney says. “I’m a musical theater nerd, and this has always been one of my bucket list shows.”

“(McElhaney and Doelling) are both very strong vocalists, and they really immerse themselves in their roles,” Krack says.

Junior Drew Kaczmarkiewicz plays Sancho Panza.

“Sancho is a very comedic role that provides a nice balance to Don Quixote and Aldonza,” Krack says. “We saw (Kaczmarkiewicz) during auditions and we all said, ‘Oh, yeah!’”

The cast numbers about 80 students. Student director is senior Shannon Novello.

“Man of La Mancha” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 1-2 and 1:30 p.m. March 3 at the high school, 131 High School Road, Unity.

Admission is $15, or $10 for students and those 65 and older.

Tickets are available in advance at ticketsource.us, or at the door. Patrons are asked not to call the high school for tickets.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .