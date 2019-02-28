Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Greater Latrobe to present play-within-a-play ‘Man of La Mancha’ | TribLIVE.com
Theater & Arts

Greater Latrobe to present play-within-a-play ‘Man of La Mancha’

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, February 28, 2019 1:30 a.m

2 minutes ago

Director Daniel Krack has a three-year cycle of themes for the Greater Latrobe Senior High School spring musical.

The first year is a little-known title, the second year is a family oriented show and the third is a classic. 2019 is classic year, and the show being presented is “Man of La Mancha.”

“It’s so classic that not many schools do it,” Krack says.

In its original form, it’s also a little racy, he adds — another reason why many schools pass it by.

He’s toned the script down, and Krack says the musical probably is suitable for children 10 and older, but he advises parents to use their judgment.

Inspired by the 17th-century novel, “Don Quixote,” the play-within-a-play sets novelist Miguel de Cervantes in prison, along with his servant Sancho Panza, awaiting trial during the Spanish Inquisition. He offers a play to defend himself against a fellow prisoner’s charge that he is a bad poet.

Also in the prison is a serving wench/prostitute named Aldonza, whom Cervantes idealizes as the fair lady Dulcinea.

Sweet spot

Senior Tate McElhaney plays Cervantes, while junior Anna Doelling is Aldonza.

“Being a baritone, the music for this show hits my sweet spot,” McElhaney says. “I’m a musical theater nerd, and this has always been one of my bucket list shows.”

“(McElhaney and Doelling) are both very strong vocalists, and they really immerse themselves in their roles,” Krack says.

Junior Drew Kaczmarkiewicz plays Sancho Panza.

“Sancho is a very comedic role that provides a nice balance to Don Quixote and Aldonza,” Krack says. “We saw (Kaczmarkiewicz) during auditions and we all said, ‘Oh, yeah!’”

The cast numbers about 80 students. Student director is senior Shannon Novello.

“Man of La Mancha” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. March 1-2 and 1:30 p.m. March 3 at the high school, 131 High School Road, Unity.

Admission is $15, or $10 for students and those 65 and older.

Tickets are available in advance at ticketsource.us, or at the door. Patrons are asked not to call the high school for tickets.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


770840_web1_gtr-tk-lamancha3-022819
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
Anna Doelling plays Aldonza in Greater Latrobe Senior High School’s spring musical “Man of La Mancha.”
770840_web1_gtr-tk-lamancha1-022819
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
Drew Kaczmarkiewicz (left) as Sancho Panza and Tate McElhaney as Don Quixote rehearse Greater Latrobe Senior High School’s spring musical "Man of La Mancha."
770840_web1_gtr-tk-lamancha2-022819
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
Cast members playing prisoners rehearse a scene from Greater Latrobe Senior High School’s spring musical "Man of La Mancha."
Categories: AandE | Theater Arts
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.