Greensburg student wins Shakespeare contest | TribLIVE.com
Theater & Arts

Greensburg student wins Shakespeare contest

Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 10:55 p.m
Pittsburgh Public Theater
Carolyn Jerz of Greensburg performs the winning monologue at the 25th Annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

A Greensburg student did the Bard proud, winning her category in a Shakespearean competition with more than 1,000 Pittsburgh-area competitors.

Carolyn Jerz, a homeschooled student, won best monologue in the 8-12 grade division for her performance as the Duke of York from Shakespeare’s play “King Henry VI, Part 3”

More than 1,000 students in grades 4-12 entered in the 25th Annual Shakespeare Monologue and Scene contest at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh.

After two weeks of preliminaries, the finalists competed Monday, judged by local theater directors and actors.

The full list of winners is as follows:

  • Lower Division Monologue: Wesley Madge, Chartiers Valley Middle School.
  • Lower Division Monologue: Brynn Burnsworth, Macie Capel, Bailey Edgar and Cherish Erb-White, Baden Academy
  • Upper Division Monologue: Carolyn Jerz, homeschooled
  • Upper Division Scene: Lindy Spear and Madeline Dalesio, Canon McMillan High School and Venice Homeschool Co-op

