Kiski Area goes classic with ‘The Sound of Music’ | TribLIVE.com
Theater & Arts

Kiski Area goes classic with ‘The Sound of Music’

Joyce Hanz
Joyce Hanz | Monday, March 18, 2019

Everyone’s favorite singing nun returns as Kiski Area High School presents “The Sound of Music” March 27-30.

“Coming off the heels of a no-dialogue show like last year’s “Joseph,” this year’s show will provide audiences with a nice contrast as we return to a more traditional and classic musical favorite,” says Kiski musical director Robert Capanna. “We have expanded on a few of the song numbers to involve our large and talented ensemble.”

More than 100 students are set to make the hills come alive with the sound of music and this year’s cast includes four young Kiski elementary students, Nina Holm, Clara Newell, Gianna Mease and Evelyn Keenan, double-cast as Gretl and Marta Von Trapp.

Two new Kiski faculty vocal directors, Sara McMeans and Nichole Hartline-Heiny pushed for the iconic musical this season.

“They really wanted to put on a classic and ‘The Sound of Music’ kept coming up in our conversations,” Capanna says. “It’s songs have become cultural standards.”

“One of the obstacles we’ve had to overcome with this show was finding ways to keep the show fresh and give audiences a bit of “newness” along with the classic story they’re expecting,” Capanna says. “We’ve chosen to include some songs that fans will know from the movie, but that aren’t in the original stage version of the show, including “I Have Confidence” and “Something Good.”

Kiski senior Branden Brzozowski plays Captain Von Trapp in his first lead role.

A seasoned saxophone player in the school marching band, Brzozowski says he is “loving” his musical experience and hopes to make his school proud with his debut performance.

“I didn’t really know anything about it (‘Sound of Music’) but it aired on television before auditions and I said, “I have to be Captain Von Trapp,” Brzozowski says.

The 1930s inspired costumes are all hand-sewn, no rentals here, says Kiski costumer Deanna Whaley.

“We can make them cheaper and this show has about 180 costumes,” Whaley says. The expansive set is all student-made, says Kiski alumnus and set designer Ryan Felt.

“It’s a big set, Captian Von Trapp is weathly and the home must reflect that. It takes about 45 students three to four months to create the scenes. This year there is about nine different scenery changes.”

Junior Ashley Neff plays Maria, the novice nun that eventually falls for the stern Captain Von Trapp.

“When I saw the cast list I started crying when I was cast as Maria. It was crazy because I didn’t think I would get it,” Neff says.

Other cast members include Hope Albert as Mother Abess, Hailey Pierce as Elsa Schraeder, Korbin Meyer as Max Detweiller and Jack Petrarca as Rolf Gruber.

‘The Sound of Music’ will be presented at 7:30 p.m, March 27-30. Tickets are $10.

Details: kiskimusical.com

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.


Kiski Area High School cast members (top to bottom) include: Brenden Brzozowski as Captain Von Trapp, Ashley Neff as Maria, Julie Bush as Liesl, Thomas Burke as Friedrich, Brittany Rupert as Louisa, Shelby Glentzer as Brigitta, Tyler King as Kurt, Evelyn Keenan and Gianna Mease double cast as Marta and Nina Holm and Clara Newell double cast as Gretl.
