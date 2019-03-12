Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Leechburg Area High School presents ‘Anything Goes’ | TribLIVE.com
Theater & Arts

Leechburg Area High School presents ‘Anything Goes’

Joyce Hanz
Joyce Hanz | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:00 a.m

31 minutes ago

Leechburg Area High School sets sail with “Anything Goes.”

Director Alyssa Bruno Walls said she chose “Anything Goes” because the student talent is “so there” this year for the nautically themed classic that includes music and lyrics written by Cole Porter such as “It’s Delovely,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and the title song, “Anything Goes.”

“This show has been on our radar for a long while,” Walls said. “We were waiting for the right group of kids and we found the right group of kids.”

It’s the age-old tale of boy meets girl, with laughs and rousing dance numbers, all aboard the S.S. American during the 1930s.

Reno Sweeney, a well-known nightclub singer and former evangelist and her buddy Billy Crocker, a lovestruck American set sail together and meet a colorful assortment of passengers.

Many of the cast of 30-plus students learned how to tap dance for the energetic dance numbers, led by choreographer Melissa Newell.

For Walls, welcoming all students to her program, which has seen an uptick in young thespians, is a priority.

“I love how our drama program has grown,” Walls said. “Kids just want a place where they can be noticed and feel like they matter. We try to create an environment where we notice the things they do. Plus, we make it known that we have a lot of fun.”

Leads include Halle Reed as Reno Sweeney, William Camp as Sir Evelyn Oakleigh, Blake Foster as Billy Crocker, Bailey Spiering as Hope Harcourt, Tucker Spiering as Moonface Martin, McKenna Pierce as Mrs. Harcourt and Izabella Reed as Bonnie.

“Anything Goes” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 15-16 and 2 p.m. March 17 at the high school.

Details: leechburgdramaclub.com

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.


836759_web1_gtr-TK-musical-Leechburg-01031419
Joyce Hanz is a contributing writer.
Leechburg Drama Club students Izabella Reed, Tucker Spiering, McKenna Pierce, Bailey Spiering, Blake Foster, William Camp and Halle Reed rehearse for “Anything Goes.”
836759_web1_gtr-TK-musical-Leechburg-02031419
Joyce Hanz is a contributing writer.
Leechburg Area High School drama students Blake Foster, Halle Reed and Tucker Spiering rehearse a scene from "Anything Goes." Showdates are March 15-17.
Categories: AandE | Theater Arts
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.