Leechburg Area High School presents ‘Anything Goes’

Leechburg Area High School sets sail with “Anything Goes.”

Director Alyssa Bruno Walls said she chose “Anything Goes” because the student talent is “so there” this year for the nautically themed classic that includes music and lyrics written by Cole Porter such as “It’s Delovely,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and the title song, “Anything Goes.”

“This show has been on our radar for a long while,” Walls said. “We were waiting for the right group of kids and we found the right group of kids.”

It’s the age-old tale of boy meets girl, with laughs and rousing dance numbers, all aboard the S.S. American during the 1930s.

Reno Sweeney, a well-known nightclub singer and former evangelist and her buddy Billy Crocker, a lovestruck American set sail together and meet a colorful assortment of passengers.

Many of the cast of 30-plus students learned how to tap dance for the energetic dance numbers, led by choreographer Melissa Newell.

For Walls, welcoming all students to her program, which has seen an uptick in young thespians, is a priority.

“I love how our drama program has grown,” Walls said. “Kids just want a place where they can be noticed and feel like they matter. We try to create an environment where we notice the things they do. Plus, we make it known that we have a lot of fun.”

Leads include Halle Reed as Reno Sweeney, William Camp as Sir Evelyn Oakleigh, Blake Foster as Billy Crocker, Bailey Spiering as Hope Harcourt, Tucker Spiering as Moonface Martin, McKenna Pierce as Mrs. Harcourt and Izabella Reed as Bonnie.

“Anything Goes” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 15-16 and 2 p.m. March 17 at the high school.

Details: leechburgdramaclub.com

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.