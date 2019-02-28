Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Mickey and friends bring ‘new look’ show to town | TribLIVE.com
Theater & Arts

Mickey and friends bring ‘new look’ show to town

Candy Williams
Candy Williams | Thursday, February 28, 2019 12:00 a.m

49 minutes ago

Feld Entertainment has some surprises in store for audiences with its newest “Disney on Ice” production, “Mickey’s Search Party.”

Besides the touring ice show’s usual lineup of favorite characters and snappy sing-along songs from Disney’s animated movies, there’s an added “wow factor” this time around.

“We’re really excited about this year’s ‘Disney on Ice’ because it is going to be the most innovative, the most immersive and most interactive production of ‘Disney on Ice’ that we’ve ever produced,” said Nicole Feld, executive vice president and producer.

Closer to the action

The Feld production team has made a concerted effort to bring the audience closer to the action through more interaction with the characters and to enhance the show’s visual quality with video projections and high-flying acrobatics.

“Mickey’s Search Party” comes to PPG Paints Arena for eight performances Feb. 28 to March 3.

After Mickey and Minnie Mouse welcome guests as they always do, the audience is drawn into the show’s storyline and help search for clues when Tinker Bell turns up missing after Captain Hook tries to capture the fairy’s magic.

Costumed skaters portraying the stars of “Aladdin,” “Toy Story,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Moana” and more perform in multi-level production numbers. In one scene from “Beauty and the Beast,” Belle is featured twirling overhead on a rotating carousel of aerial silks, depicting the enchanted chandelier in “Be Our Guest.”

Ice show veterans

Two of the performers in “Mickey’s Search Party” are husband and wife pair skaters Brendyn and Jessica Hatfield, who will be skating the roles of Aladdin and Jasmine. They have spent the past 10 years on the road with ice shows and are performing in their fourth Disney production.

Brendyn, from Seattle, Wash., and Jessica, from Morris Plains, N.J., met in Holland when they were appearing in different skating shows and started training as a pairs team.

Even their performance to the popular romantic ballad, “A Whole New World,” from “Aladdin” is part of the “new look” being spotlighted with this Disney on Ice production.

“We made it more of a modern, upbeat dance number,” Brendyn said.

Jessica said the added attractions in “Mickey’s Search Party” are being well received by those who have seen performances of the show.

Favorable response

“A lot of different aspects of the show, especially the projections all over the ice and set, are really effective,” she said. “It’s like a blank canvas that is constantly changing. The response we get from the audience is that they really appreciate them.”

A new addition to the show’s repertoire features the debut of characters and music from Disney-Pixar’s “Coco,” (2017) which won the 2018 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The character Miguel transforms from boy to skeleton for performances of “Remember Me” and “Un Poco Loco.”

And of course, Disney wouldn’t miss an opportunity to have hundreds of kids – and their parents and grandparents – singing along as Elsa skates to “Let It Go” from the megahit movie, “Frozen,” which takes place toward the end of the show.

“So many of these beloved Disney stories continue to resonate with children today, and that experience is special and more relevant than ever,” Nicole Feld said.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.


782552_web1_gtr-TK-disney-coco-022819
Submitted
Characters from “Coco,” which won the 2018 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, make their debut in “Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party.”
782552_web1_gtr-TK-disney-mermaid-022819jpg
Submitted
“The Little Mermaid” is part of “Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party,” Feb. 28-March 3 at PPG Paints Arena.
Categories: AandE | Theater Arts
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.